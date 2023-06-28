"Shame on y'all": Bachelor fans react to Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt replacing Becca and Michelle as Happy Hour podcast hosts 

In a surprising move, Warner Bros. recently announced that Bachelor Happy Hour's hosts Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young are being replaced by Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt. In 2019, Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky started hosting the podcast show.

A year after Ali left the show, Becca took over the position. Back in 2021, Rachel had also decided to leave the show, and Michelle Young took her place. Following the announcement of the recent changes to the show on Tuesday, June 27, Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt shared:

“We are so excited to be the new hosts of ‘Bachelor Happy Hour’! We both love podcasting, and getting the opportunity to work together on a podcast about the show we fell in love on is incredibly special to us. The fans have been so supportive of our journey, and we hope they welcome us with open arms – we have big shoes to fill.”

Furthermore, they mentioned:

“It’s going to be amazing to have another way to connect with fans, sharing more about our experiences, both on and off screen, in addition to recapping the show alongside our Bachelor Nation friends who share their own love stories!”

In the wake of this news, fans have been sharing their reactions on social media, expressing their disappointment:

Fans' reaction to Bachelor Happy Hour's new hosts Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt (Image via Twitter)

Bachelor Happy Hour's new hosts Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt: fans' reaction

In the comment section of the Instagram post where the show released its news, fans have been constantly reacting. The caption of the post read:

"New love stories. New drama. New hosts. @joeamabile1 and @Serena_Pitt, let the journey begin!"

Due to the fact that there was no Bachelor Happy Hour farewell episode for Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young, and the news came out suddenly, it garnered mixed reactions from fans online. There were some who expressed how happy they were to see these upcoming hosts but still felt sad that they replaced Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young.

However, A few users didn't seem too pleased with the news. Some of the reactions can be seen below:

Fans' reaction to Bachelor Happy Hour's new hosts Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt (Image via Twitter)

Fans' reaction to Bachelor Happy Hour's new hosts Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt (Image via Twitter)

Fans' reaction to Bachelor Happy Hour's new hosts Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt (Image via Twitter)

Fans' reaction to Bachelor Happy Hour's new hosts Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt (Image via Twitter)

Thomas Jacobs, Becca Kufrin's finance, reacts to the news

Upon hearing this news, Becca Kufrin posted a response to her Instagram story on Sunday, June 25:

“I’ve actually received quite a bit of DMs regarding ‘Happy Hour.’ It’s obviously been a while since there’s been any recordings or since I’ve even talked about it. It’s just time for some different things, but I will be forever so grateful and thankful for all of the fans and listeners out there.”

Furthermore, Becca mentioned the following:

“I worked on ‘Happy Hour’ for three plus years — through COVID, through some crazy life transitions and big moves and touring. It got me through all for that. I couldn’t have done it without all of you incredible listeners, so thank you for tuning in and standing by me and for all of the support throughout the years. It means the world.”

Moreover, Becca's fiancé Thomas Jacobs also shared his thoughts on his Instagram story, stating that he does not disagree with the show's decision. However, he mentioned that there is another way of doing things. Nonetheless, he wished Amabile and Serena the best of luck in this role but again mentioned that he hadn't anticipated it to be so unexpected.

Amabile and Serena appeared on Bachelor in Paradise season 7 and made a connection with each other. Following this, they got married in 2022. Amabile has also appeared in Click Bait.

Furthermore, ABC has added three episodes of The Bachelorette season 20 to its lineup.

Poll : 0 votes