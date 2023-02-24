"She was covered nearly head to toe": Rihanna FCC complaints over Super Bowl performance leave fans bewildered

Barbadian singer Rihanna's performance at the 2023 Super Bowl has been labeled offensive, with complaints registered with the Federal Communications Commission.

As per a report published by TMZ on February 23, the FCC, a government agency responsible for regulating television, received over 100 complaints about the 35-year-old's halftime performance at the Super Bowl for being over-s*xualized with its lyrics and choreography.

The report read:

"TMZ obtained the 103 complaints made to the Federal Communications Commission regarding this month’s Super Bowl broadcast … and almost all of them had to do with RiRi’s halftime show."

Some of the complaints also compared the Umbrella singer's performance to p**nography, according to the outlet.

The complaints left some fans wondering what was offensive about RiRi's performance.

Rihanna's Super Bowl choreography was deemed "inappropriate for children"

Pregnant at the time of her 2023 Super Bowl performance, singer Rihanna did not dance much. However, there was one point when the camera zoomed in on her when she rubbed her fingers on her crotch and smelled it on national television.

As per the outlet, one of the complaints was lodged from Florida, with the viewer noting:

"She spread her a** cheek at the crack. She rubbed her pants where her labia were three times."

Viewers across the country lodged complaints about the "overtly s*xual dancing" and RiRi's set being heavy on s*xual content.

Aside from RiRi, the background dancers came under scrutiny, with reports stating that some of their motions were "offensive and completely inappropriate for children."

The outlet reported that one of the viewers from California compared Rihanna's performance to Sam Smith and Kim Petras's Unholy performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards, stating:

"I don't care what someone worships but children shouldn't be exposed to p**nography and as an adult I don't wish to see it ... Where has decency gone? How about respect for others and self?"

Another viewer from Utah stated that they had to turn off the television during halftime because it was so "indecent" and had "p**nographic content."

Twitter reactions to complaints against Rihanna's Super Bowl performance

After news of Rihanna's performance garnering several complaints went viral online, the Twitterati was left shocked. Several users pointed out that there was nothing s*xual in her performance as she and her background dancers were covered from head to toe.

Others rubbished the complaints, stating that 103 complaints from 112 million viewers did not establish anything.

As of writing, Rihanna has not commented on this ongoing Super Bowl controversy.

