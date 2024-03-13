"She did dig her own grave" Fans deduce Sheena Bora's murderer after watching The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth

Netflix released the highly controversial docuseries, The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth, on February 29, 2024. The series chronicles the Sheena Bora murder case that shook India in 2015. The four-part docuseries narrates the murder from the point of view of Indrani Mukerjea.

Indrani was accused of killing her 25-year-old Sheena Bora and the docuseries has several first-hand verbal accounts from Mukerjea and others associated with the murder. The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth also has live footage and re-enactments of the incidents that took place between 2012 and 2015.

As soon as The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth was released on Netflix, viewers took to social media to share their opinions on the murder case. While some sympathized with Mukerjea and thought she was innocent, most viewers believed that she was the culprit and should be put in jail, with one Redditor even saying:

Netizens believed Indrani Mukerjea was guilty after watching the docuseries on Netflix (Image via Reddit)

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth follows the events that took place between 2012 when Sheena went missing and 2015 when her mother was arrested. Indrani Mukerjea, and her ex-husband, Sanjeev Khanna, along with a few others were the prime suspects in the murder of Sheena Bora.

Audiences convinced that Indrani Mukerjea is the real killer in The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth

Before the release of The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth on Netflix on February 29, 2024, many people didn't have the exact details of the Sheena Bora murder case. However, following the release of the documentary, they found out several details about the case along with hearing Indrani's side of the story.

Despite the docuseries' attempt to portray Mukerjea in a positive light, people were convinced that it only tarnished her reputation further. They took to social media to express their opinions about Indrani with many stating that they believed she was lying. Most netizens were discussing the docuseries on Reddit and nearly all of them seemed to believe that she was her daughter's killer.

Was Indrani Mukerjea arrested for murdering Sheena Bora?

The Sheena Bora murder case shocked the people in India in 2012 when 25-year-old Sheena went missing. She reportedly disappeared on April 24, 2012, and wasn't seen or heard from until her body was found in May 2012.

Three years later, in August 2015, Sheena's mother, Indrani Mukerjea, Mukerjea's ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna, and a few others were arrested on suspicion of murder. Indrani was charged with abducting and killing her daughter under sections 302, 363, 201, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Since before her arrest, Indrani claimed that Sheena was alive and living in the US but she and her lawyers didn't have enough evidence to prove the same. Following a trial in 2017, Indrani was sent to Mumbai's Byculla Women's Prison where she had to spend seven years.

She was released from prison in May 2022 and during a press release she said that her "faith in [the] judiciary is restored."

“My faith in judiciary is restored. All should respect laws of the country. There may be delay but there is justice," Mukerjea said.

Netflix's The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth will be one of the first instances that sheds light on the incident with personal accounts of those involved. Agnidev Chatterjee's 2016 film Dark Chocolate was reported based on the Sheena Bora case.

All four episodes of The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth, are currently streaming on Netflix.