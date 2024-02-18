‘She has my heart’: Siesta Key’s Madisson Hausburg welcomes baby girl two years after stillbirth

Madisson Hausburg of Siesta Key fame has embraced motherhood two years after braving her son’s stillbirth. The actress and her husband, Ishmael “Ish” Soto, welcomed a baby girl into their lives on Monday, February 12. However, the couple didn’t announce the news publicly until Saturday, February 17.

Madisson shared a photograph of her newborn sleeping and captioned it “Sunday Christina Soto 2/12/24” on Instagram. The baby, half-wrapped in a blanket, was captured holding her mother’s finger with her tiny hand. A subsequent photo posted on her stories gave fans a sneak peek of the baby’s head, full of dark hair.

The Siesta Key actor cradled the newborn in her arms and jokingly captioned the photo, “Where did all of this hair come from?” In addition to this, Madisson also showered love on the tiny munchkin, writing:

“She has my heart.”

Siesta Key star Madisson Hausburg’s motherhood journey

The birth of Sunday Christina Soto comes after Madisson Hausburg delivered a stillborn son at 37 weeks in December 2021. Ten days after the tragedy struck, the Siesta Key actress took to social media to publicly disclose her ordeal, writing that there’s no deeper pain than losing a child. She articulated:

“12/12/21 Ish and I lost our son, Elliot Angel Soto, and I delivered him stillborn at 37 weeks. Instead of leaving the hospital with our beautiful baby boy, I was wheeled out with just this memory box. It’s true what they say about there being no greater love than a mother’s love. And there is no deeper pain than losing a child.”

Madisson called it an “agonizing reality” for her to wake up every day but not get to “hold or kiss” Elliot in her lifetime. She added:

“I am completely and utterly heartbroken. I love you, I miss you, my perfect little Elliot.”

A year later, Madison marked the death anniversary of Elliot by writing an emotional letter to convey her feelings. Alongside a monochromatic photo of the actress in a hospital gown, holding her late son, she went on to convey her feelings, writing:

“This perfect baby boy made me a mom. He will forever be the greatest gift of my life. There is so little I remember from this past year…but I remember meeting you and holding you like it was yesterday.”

Maddison continued:

“Your love was the strongest thing I have ever felt in my life. I will always love you with all of my heart, Tiny. I can’t wait to see you again someday. Happy first birthday Elliot Angel.”

It was in July 2023 when Maddison announced she was expecting her second child with her husband, Ish Soto. She opted to share ultrasound photos of their unborn child to confirm the good news with her followers. The couple’s cat and urn were also included in their happy family catalog. Maddison referred to her late son in her short announcement note, adding:

“One in our hearts, one in my belly. Baby number 2 due in 2024.”

The Siesta Key star and her husband celebrated their second wedding anniversary in October 2023. In yet another moving Instagram post, she reflected on the challenges the couple braved together in their marriage, which included the heartbreaking loss of their son.

Siesta Key follows the lives of a group of friends as they come of age in Florida and confront the curveballs of love, betrayal, and adulthood.