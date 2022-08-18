She-Hulk Episode 1 review: A fast-paced origin story with ample interesting material (Spoilers)

She-Hulk, which premiered on Disney+ on August 18, 2022, not only introduced yet another iconic hero to the small screen, but also added to the ever-growing range of superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The first episode of the series was eerily fast-paced and dove into the backstory of Jennifer Walters, the protagonist of the show. This quick deep dive is quite unlike recent Marvel flicks such as Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, which started off slow and took time to establish context for their characters.

In what was a refreshing take on Marvel's done-to-death origin stories, the premiere episode took less than seven minutes to acquaint viewers with the origins of She-Hulk. What is even more interesting is the follow-up to the story, which showed the vastly improved version of the Hulk learning to grapple with her powers.

She-Hulk Episode 1 review: A refreshingly fast, if flawed, take on an interesting superhero

She-Hulk has received a lot of heat for the weak CGI, but the series still boasts ample material to make it worth the viewers' time. Given the content, the CGI does not feel bothersome after a few frames.

The show is unique and refreshing in many ways, providing a stark departure from what Marvel fans might be accustomed to. Key among the differences is the way in which She-Hulk wastes no time in establishing a solid backstory for its titular character, opting out of MCU's trademark longdrawn backstories.

Adding to the show's appeal is its setting, which resembles that of a 90s legal drama.

Minutes into the show, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is seen preparing to give a closing statement for an important case, alongside her friend Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) and fellow lawyer Dennis (Drew Matthews). Following the well-written statement, Jen turns to the camera and addresses the audience directly, effectively breaking the fourth wall for the first time in the MCU.

This is a bold choice for a cinematic universe that deals heavily with the illusion of another reality inside the screen.

While addressing the camera, Jen explains how she became the She-Hulk. Soon, the scene shifts to the day of a fateful accident where Jen, was accidentally infused with the blood of Bruce Banner (played by the brilliant Mark Ruffalo), who happens to be her cousin.

For much of the remainder of the first episode, Jen is seen coming to terms with her newfound powers, as Bruce attempts to teach her how to be a Hulk.

This entire sequence was extremely well shot and does splendidly in emphasizing that Jennifer Walters is nothing like Bruce Banner, despite their shared powers. She is completely in control, rational, and can master her emotions, thereby being the "smart hulk" from the very start.

The showrunners also cleverly used this for some social commentary, with Jen stating how women are used to always being angry (thanks patriarchy!).

Other great scenes peppered across the episode show how a woman wielding the power of Hulk is necessary (the nightclub scene). At the same time, it also highlights how contrary to popular belief, a person may not always find superpowers to be a blessing.

After exploring these complicated themes, the episode returns to the present day, as Jen goes into the courtroom to deliver her closing argument.

The episode ended with She-Hulk flexing her powers on screen (for the first time) against a raging Titania (Jameela Jamil), who breaks into the courtroom.

The episode ended with ample promise and hope for the upcoming installments of the show. A better CGI and a more even pacing would have worked wonders for the new Marvel flick, but given that this is just the first episode, it can be expected that things will gradually improve as the story continues.

The first episode of the She-Hulk is now streaming on Disney+.

