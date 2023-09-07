“She needs to go!”: Ohio school board member criticized after firing off a ‘sarcastic’ Nazi salute to district president during meeting

An Ohio school board member is on the receiving end of some major backlash after she was recorded on video giving the Nazi Salute to the school board president during a meeting. The Tipp City School Board member was identified as Anne Zakkour.

Zakkour later clarified that the salute was a symbolic and sarcastic gesture against the alleged behavior of the president, who resigned from his post not long after the incident. The school board member's antics during the board's meeting on Tuesday, September 5, agitated netizens who called for her to be fired.

One X (formerly Twitter) user commented under @dayton247now's tweet on the Ohio incident:

Netizens were enraged by the school board member's antics (Image via X)

The bizarre incident took place on Tuesday evening during a Tipp City School Board meeting to discuss recent events and projects. Tipp City Schools (TCS) president Simon Patry was talking about current district project transparency when board member Anne Zakkour interjected him. Patry did not take kindly to the interjection. He requested the member to stop talking.

"I'm talking, do not interrupt me, do not make any noises, or else I will, I will not tolerate it. Stop talking," he said.

This response did not sit well with Zakkour, who turned to him and did the infamous Nazi salute.

"Seig Heil," she remarked.

Towards the end of the meeting, Simon Patry announced his resignation from the post and recommended school board vice president Amber Drum for the same. Patry later clarified that his retirement came as a result of him wanting to spend more time with his family and as there were only a couple of months left in his current tenure.

Ohio school board member's actions deemed disgusting by netizens

Netizens did not take kindly to Anne Zakkour's actions. Many X users called her antics disgusting and requested her resignation. Although a few users said that the incident was being treated far too seriously, they were few and far between the hoards of comments criticizing the Ohio school board member's behavior.

Here are some comments under @dayton247now's tweet on the Ohio incident:

"Inexcusable": Simon Patry on Anne Zakkour's conduct

Anne Zakkour clarified her actions in a statement made to Dayton 24/7. She told the Ohio outlet that her gesture was a sarcastic reaction to board president Simon Patry's behavior.

"Mr. Patry has been acting like a dictator on our board for years, and last night, I had enough of his demands of total obedience," she said, adding, "My reaction last night was symbolic and a sarcastic gesture of submission to a board officer acting as a dictator. Enough is enough!"

It has been reported that this is not the first time the two have engaged in verbal disagreements. Zakkour also criticized Patry's gesturing and body language, which she had allegedly endured for four years. She also criticized his alleged tone, yelling, name-calling, and condescension like she was a little girl.

However, Simon Patry had a different story. He completely dismissed the allegations against him by Zakkour and criticized her gesture in a statement made to Dayton Daily News.

"Mrs. Zakkour’s accusations are lies. All you need to do to see that these are lies is to observe all of our meetings, which are recorded and public record," Simon Patry said.

"Mrs. Zakkour is clearly doing everything she can to distract from her horrible conduct, which is inexcusable. Her conduct does not reflect the values of our wonderful School District, its staff, students, parents, and our community. Rather than double down on lies, she should resign," he added.

Anne Zakkour (Image via Tipp City Board of Education)

Anne Zakkour's behavior was also criticized by New President Amber Drum, who stated that she was shocked by Zakkour's "lack of professionalism."

Zakkour also came under fire from Ohio's Dayton Jewish Community Relations Council member, Cathy Gardner. While she agreed that Zakkour's actions had no antisemitic intent, she said it was a reminder of how damaging words can be.