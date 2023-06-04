"She's such a loser": RHONJ fans slam Jackie Goldschneider for sending Jacqueline Laurita's message to Melissa Gorga

Popular reality series Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 is currently in the process of airing its three-part reunion. The cast members were seen reflecting on the season and trying to resolve impending issues between them. The 13th installment saw the ladies engage in several conflicts, rumors, and allegations, and are not holding back in the reunion.

A preview clip of the upcoming RHONJ reunion teased a fair bit of drama. Teresa expressed that alum Jacqueline had previously revealed Joe and Melissa's involvement in Teresa and her ex-husband Joe Giudice going to jail for mortgage fraud a decade ago. While Melissa denied the accusations, Teresa noted that the Gorgas spent time with people who outed the couple.

When Teresa mentioned that Jacqueline will potentially reveal everything after the reunion, Melissa aired a text sent by the alum to fellow castmate Jackie Goldschneider. Fans, however, slammed the latter for revealing the text to Melissa to publicly air it during the reunion.

One tweeted:

Rhfan256 @rhfan256 @nosmokenomore Jackie thought she did something by giving Melissa that text, she’s such a loser @nosmokenomore Jackie thought she did something by giving Melissa that text, she’s such a loser

Melissa reveals RHONJ alum Jacqueline's text message at the reunion

Season 13 of RHONJ has already packed a lot of drama throughout the installment. The ladies brought out scandals, rumors, and allegations against several of their castmates, mainly towards Teresa and her now-husband Louie Ruelas. The three-part reunion episodes are bringing many issues to the forefront and only giving viewers more to talk about.

In a preview clip for the second part of the reunion, Teresa continued to claim that her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga had a hand in her and her ex-husband Joe Giudice going to jail.

When host Andy Cohen confirmed it, the reality star expressed that the Gorgas hung out with people responsible for the couple going to prison.

Both Andy and Melissa expressed that it was Joe Giudice who sent himself and Teresa to jail because of their involvement in mortgage fraud. Teresa, for her part, then revealed that RHONJ alum Jacqueline Laurita might come out with receipts for the same. The duo only made up recently after having a history of bad feuds.

Melissa was quick to indicate that while they would have made up now, Jacqueline cannot be trusted. The star then revealed the alum's text to fellow castmate Jackie Goldschneider about her issues with Teresa. Melissa read it out loud in front of the ladies at the reunion. The text stated:

"I know I shouldn't care, but her arrogance, her voice, and the fact that she gets away with way too much after being a nasty a**hole bothers me. She is a low-life trash bucket. She's stupid but also very calculating. Even with her two facelifts, eye lift, nose job...botox, filters..she's still so ugly and thinks she's a goddess."

While Melissa was reading the texts, RHONJ star Teresa expressed that Jacqueline might come after the former for the same. Meanwhile, Dolores warned Melissa to "sleep with one eye open," and further said:

"This is bad for you, Melissa. You're going down."

RHONJ fans slam Jackie for revealing the text to Melissa

Season 13 saw Jackie Goldschneider being demoted to a "friend" of the housewives. Fans slammed the star for revealing Jacqueline's text to Melissa in a screenshot. They also wondered why she had the conversation with the alum last year and also called her out for not airing her end of the talk.

Luv2Laugh @ffaye119 @jennthetutor @KimyaG @Realitytvkid Jackie knew Melissa would use/share it, which is why she forwarded it to her. She's shown all season that she's team Melissa. @jennthetutor @KimyaG @Realitytvkid Jackie knew Melissa would use/share it, which is why she forwarded it to her. She's shown all season that she's team Melissa.

pt @timothyprobably @pettiestHWfan the texts weren’t sent to melissa they were sent to jackie, jackie shared them with melissa when they became relevant to the situation at hand aka to be used at the reunion @pettiestHWfan the texts weren’t sent to melissa they were sent to jackie, jackie shared them with melissa when they became relevant to the situation at hand aka to be used at the reunion

Titi @TitiRGlitz @LoveAndyC

Jackie contacting Jacqueline is ghetto which you can tell this was all planned @EmilyMockler1 Who was that text even about? That sounded like it could be about Melissa.Jackie contacting Jacqueline is ghetto which you can tell this was all planned @LoveAndyC @EmilyMockler1 Who was that text even about? That sounded like it could be about Melissa. Jackie contacting Jacqueline is ghetto which you can tell this was all planned

Fans continued to slam Jackie for allowing her texts with Jacqueline to be aired publicly:

Cho @That_Cho @nosmokenomore Why is Jackie sharing personal texts from Jacqueline with Melissa and Marge? It's almost like they're maliciously gossiping about others. @nosmokenomore Why is Jackie sharing personal texts from Jacqueline with Melissa and Marge? It's almost like they're maliciously gossiping about others.

Jennifer Grady @jenngradybklyn @colac0le Jacqueline is going rip Melissa up for the b.s. And Jackie is going to get the rest as she's tossed out of the #RHONJ door for good like this: @colac0le Jacqueline is going rip Melissa up for the b.s. And Jackie is going to get the rest as she's tossed out of the #RHONJ door for good like this: https://t.co/zxSXoVAcyw

Dorito Umanski @heypablohey



Also, I want to know what Jackie G responded to that text Jaqueline sent her @nosmokenomore Weren’t Melissa and Joe friends with Monica Chacon, the lawyer in charge of the Giudice case?! So them knowing the business partner is not farfetched.Also, I want to know what Jackie G responded to that text Jaqueline sent her @nosmokenomore Weren’t Melissa and Joe friends with Monica Chacon, the lawyer in charge of the Giudice case?! So them knowing the business partner is not farfetched. Also, I want to know what Jackie G responded to that text Jaqueline sent her

Season 13 of RHONJ was extremely intense. The Gorgas-Giudice family issues took center stage. As the remaining parts of the reunion finish airing, viewers will potentially get closure on their relationship and family issues.

Don't forget to tune in to the second part of the reunion on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes