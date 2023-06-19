Sheroes: Cast list and characters explored

Sheroes, the thrilling film directed by Jordan Gertner, will allow viewers to experience heart-pounding action and unbreakable friendship. Set to captivate audiences on June 23, 2023, in select theaters and digital platforms, this adrenaline-fueled adventure follows a group of four friends as they face unimaginable challenges, showcasing the power of determination and resilience.

Sheroes feature a stellar cast, including Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan: First Kill and The Hunger Games), Skai Jackson (Bunk’d), Sasha Luss (Anna), and Wallis Day (Batwoman), each bringing their own distinctive charm and energy to the screen. Together, they create an unstoppable ensemble, poised to mesmerize audiences with their compelling performances.

The official IMDb synopsis for Sheroes reads:

"When four thick-as-thieves friends arrive in Thailand they quickly find themselves in over their heads. Fighting to stay alive they employ their unique set of skills and unleash their fierce loyalty in a heart-pumping battle for survival."

Jordan Gertner, in his directorial debut, also serves as the writer of this film. Distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution Group, it features a powerful musical score by Hendric Buenck and Skid Robot. With a runtime of 91 minutes and an R rating, this movie promises an immersive and thrilling cinematic journey.

The principal cast of Sheroes is comprised of Isabelle Fuhrman, Skai Jackson, Sasha Luss, and Wallis Day

The film will allow the audience to witness the incredible synergy of the four closest friends as they use their unique abilities to outwit and outmaneuver a cruel drug lord, leaving them awestruck by their cunning and brazen evasions. This circle of friends comprises:

1) Isabelle Fuhrman as Ezra

Isabelle Fuhrman, born in Washington, DC, and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, is an American actress. She gained recognition for her role as Esther in the film Orphan (2009), which garnered critical acclaim. Fuhrman also appeared as Clove in The Hunger Games (2012). Fuhrman began her career with commercials and comedy skits on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

2) Skai Jackson as Daisy

Skai Jackson is an American actress, born on April 8, 2002, in New York City. She rose to prominence for her role as Zuri Ross in the Disney Channel series Jessie. Skai has also appeared in films such as The Rebound and My Dad's a Soccer Mom. She is known for her activism against bullying and her fashion ventures.

3) Sasha Luss as Diamond

Sasha Luss is a Russian model and actress. She started her career as a successful fashion model, working with renowned designers and brands. Luss made her acting debut in the film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets and later appeared in Anna. She continues to pursue both modeling and acting ventures.

4) Wallis Day as Ryder

Wallis Day is an English actress known for her roles in television shows like Krypton and The Royals. She was born in London, England, and began her acting career in her teenage years. With her talent and captivating performances, Wallis has gained recognition in the entertainment industry.

Other cast members include Jack Kesy, known for his role as Gabriel Bolivar in The Strain, portraying the character of Jasper in Sheroes. Bear Williams, who has portrayed various characters in TV shows like Chicago P.D. and S.W.A.T., takes on the role of DEA Commander in the film.

Get ready to be captivated by the extraordinary courage and determination of these characters as they overcome adversity and become true (s)heroes.

Don't forget to watch Sheroes in select theaters and digitally on Friday, June 23, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes