"SHES SOOO UNSERIOUS": Porsha leaves RHOA fans tripped over her public apology to Candiace and Leah on WWHL

RHOA alum Porsha Williams recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and shared her insights on trendy topics. On her appearance, Andy asked her if she regretted being harsh with Candiace Dillard Bassett and Real Housewives of New York City alum Leah McSweeney during the Thailand trip, as well as where she stands with her co-stars.

“When i say you I can't sleep at night, I want to take this moment and apologize to those guys,” RHOA alum Porsha responded.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Shereé Whitfield then pointed out that she looks funny while apologizing to Candiace Dillard Basset and Leah McSweeney. As Porsha laughed, she replied, "No, I am sorry". With this, Andy concluded the topic by mentioning that Porsha had no regrets about her actions.

RHOA alum Porsha Williams' apology to Candiace Dillard Basset and Leah McSweeny received mixed reactions from fans

The WWHL episode featuring RHOA's Shereé Whitfield and Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Thailand's Porsha William has garnered a lot of fan reaction. Several fans even commented on how funny Porsha sounded when she apologized to her costars.

Porsha Williams' feud with Candiace Dillard Basset and Leah McSweeney led the third season of RHUGT

In the third season of RHUGT (The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip), Porsha William's feud with Candiace Dillard Basset and Leah McSweeney dominated the show. Following her departure from RHOA (Real Housewives of Atlanta) in 2021, Porsha made quite a few headlines throughout this girl's trip.

It was during this trip that a feud broke out when Porsha posted a picture on social media without tagging Candace Dillard and Leah. In response, Candiace asked Porsha why she hadn't tagged them.

“I don’t have to explain my Instagram to you,” Porsha replied.

Because of this, Candiace accused Porsha of "cyberbullying". During this argument, she also called Porsha "aggressive."

“Are you hurt? Are you hurt?,” Porsha responded.

This isn't the only time these co-stars have argued. During this trip, Leah McSweeney began to question Porsha about why she didn't like her.

In the course of the discussion, many comments were made and accusations were leveled. As this back-and-forth conversation went on for some time, Porsha mentioned that she would change Leah's name from "Poor Leah" to "Leah, Bye.". Leah responded with, "Porsha, Bye."

A number of Porsha's comments during RHUGT season 3 indicated that she didn't like Leah. Porsha discussed the same in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"I’m not trying to give anything away, but Leah was a disappointment for me. She and I were the only ones who kind of traveled together when we traveled there. … She and I were cool. I was like, this girl is from New York, you know? People talking about her like she’s boring," she said.

Porsha called Leah a "snooze fest" in the same interview.

"She’s this, she’s that… but when I met her, I was like, she’s just laid back, you know? I was like, OK, I’m ready to get to know her and make her have fun. But once we got there, she was a freaking snooze fest! Judgmental, like, I mean– just uninterested in getting to know anybody," she continued.

A new episode of RHOA season 15 will air on Bravo on June 18, 2023.

