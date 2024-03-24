Shōgun Episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Shōgun Episode 6 will be released this Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at 12:00 am ET. From a surprising return of a presumed dead character to a hilarious sake battle, the latest installment was a whole package that saw more of Jack Blackthorne as Anjin-sama, the hatamoto of Toranaga.

Up till now, Blackthorne was fascinated and amazed by the customs and the rituals of the Japanese people. Surprisingly, the latest plot developments saw him horror-stricken by the same customs that he once admired.

Given Blackthorne is an ordinary sailor, taking one's life is never in his book, but after being responsible for Uejirou’s death, he just wants to leave the country. However, once again, he manages to win over Toranaga, saving the Lord of the Kanto from a devastating calamity. Follow along with the article to learn more about Shōgun Episode 6.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for FX’s Shōgun. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Shōgun Episode 6 be released

As stated above, Shōgun Episode 6 will be released this Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at 12:00 am ET. The episode will rerun on FX’s cable TV network at 10:00 pm ET the same day.

Below is the complete list of release dates and times for the upcoming episode and the corresponding time zones.

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, March 25, 2024 9 pm Central Time Monday, March 25, 2024 11 pm Eastern Time Tuesday, March 26, 2024 12 am Mountain Time Monday, March 25, 2024 10 pm Alaska Standard Time Monday, March 25, 2024 8 pm Hawaii Standard Time Monday, March 25, 2024 7 pm Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, March 26, 2024 5 am Indian Standard Time Tuesday, March 26, 2024 10:30 am Central European Time Tuesday, March 26, 2024 6 am Australian Central Daylight Time Tuesday, March 26, 2024 3:30 pm

Where to watch Shōgun Episode 6

Shōgun Episode 6 will drop first on Hulu and will be rebroadcast on FX later. The series will be available exclusively on Star+ for viewers in Latin America. Lastly, the audience worldwide can catch the latest episodes on Disney+, the only OTT to stream the historical epic on its platform.

A brief recap of Shōgun Episode 5

Expand Tweet

The episode kicked off by seeing the return of Toranaga, who not only arrived with a huge army but also Buntaro, who was supposed to be killed in Osaka. Given the impeachment was nullified with Toranaga’s resignation from the Council, Ishido proposed to select a fifth Regent in Toranaga’s place. However, as all Regents’ opinions differed, they didn’t get to finalize a fitting addition to the empty seat.

Toranaga was disappointed over his son’s actions, so he stripped him away from the canon regiment and appointed Omi as the leader. Toranaga gifted Blackthorne a pheasant, which the latter decided to ferment to make an English rabbit stew. Blackthorne playfully announced that whoever touched or removed the pheasant would die despite its unbearable stink.

Buntaro was ordered to take residence at Blackthorne’s house, where his host graciously welcomed him. During dinner, Buntaro and Blackthorne had a friendly battle of eating noodles and drinking sake, which suddenly escalated into a tension-filled environment. Blackthorne playfully mocked Buntaro after he refused to tell his great escape from Osaka.

Expand Tweet

Despite being heavily intoxicated, Buntaro picked up his bow and fired two arrows at a single point. Blackthorne and Fuji were scared after they saw the arrows flying dangerously close to Mariko’s face. Buntaro also had Mariko reveal how his father was a disgraced samurai for assassinating the former Taiko.

Later, at night, out of frustration and anger, Buntaro struck Mariko. He eventually apologized to Blackthorne by getting on his knees for ruining the harmony of his home. The next day, Moraji, who was the actual samurai keeping an eye on Yabushige’s business as Toranaga’s spy, was ordered to find a scapegoat who could be framed as a conspiring spy.

Expand Tweet

Mariko told Blackthorne that they should keep a distance between them. After returning to his house, Blackthorne learned that Uejirou was killed for removing the pheasant. Blackthorne was terror-stricken, so he headed to Toranaga. Blackthorne wanted to return to London with his men, but Tornaga didn’t want him to be concerned over a petty issue.

All of a sudden, a devastating earthquake occurred, which got Toranaga and most of his troops under the rubble. Making it there in time, Blackthorne rescued Toranaga and gave away his katanas to him. Back in Osaka, Lady Ochiba arrived at the palace and told Ishido that the Council would answer to her.

What to expect from Shōgun Episode 6

Expand Tweet

Shōgun Episode 6, titled Ladies of the Willow World, will extensively focus on the female characters in the series, including Mariko, Kiku, and Ochiba. As seen in the preview teaser, Lady Ochiba is plotting something big and is trying to use Ishido as her puppet. Given how the fifth installment ended, it is pretty transparent that Ochiba wants power in her grasp and will do anything to destroy Toranaga.

It is yet to be revealed why Ochiba hates Toranaga, given they were supposed to get married at one point. The episode will also see the return of some characters like the Portuguese merchants.

Stay tuned for more news and updates for FX’s Shōgun as 2024 progresses.