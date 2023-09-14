Shoe Palace x Oakley Collaboration: Everything we know so far

The Shoe Palace x Oakley collaboration is something that fashion and sports enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting. Both Shoe Palace and Oakley originated from California and have rich histories entwined with the Bay Area. The collaboration is designed to celebrate not just the unique culture of the area, but also the significant milestones in their individual journeys.

Shoe Palace is marking its 30th anniversary, while Oakley is reliving the excitement of the 1989 World Series clash between Oakland and San Francisco.

The release date for the Shoe Palace x Oakley Collaboration is set for September 22. It will be an exclusive launch. While the retail pricing is yet to be announced, the launch locations include Shoe Palace's Fashion Show store in Las Vegas and its Valley Fair store in San Jose. Limited quantities will also be available on Shoe Palace’s official website.

Shoe Palace x Oakley collaboration has two new Prizm lens options, capturing the two sides of the Bay Area

Shoe Palace x Oakley Collaboration (Image via Twitter/@ShoePalace)

For the limited edition collection, suitably named “The Bridge,” Shoe Palace has selected the Mumbo or “M frame,” as the base layer. The frame was first released in the same year as the iconic 1989 World Series. and has been revisited with new Prizm Lens options - Prizm Ruby and Prizm Jade, each representing the two different facets of the Bay Area.

Initially popular among the surfers in the Bay Area, the design perfectly encapsulates the style of the era it originated from. Oakley's Mumbo frames embody the excellence that athletes across different sports have come to expect from both brands.

Both the design and cultural significance of this collaboration make it different from the rest. The Shoe Palace x Oakley Collaboration offers frames in dark or light grey camo, symbolizing the convergence of sport and culture.

Shoe Palace x Oakley Collaboration overview (Image via Twitter/@ShoePalace)

The collaboration is deeply inspired by the 1989 World Series between Oakland and San Francisco.

The Shoe Palace x Oakley Collaboration pays homage to this historic sporting event, while also drawing on the vibrant culture of the Bay Area. The Prizm Ruby and Prizm Jade lenses are more than just functional - they are a tribute to the two sides of this unique locality.

A look back at the history of the brands

Outcome of Shoe Palace and Oakley Collaboration (Image via Twitter/@ShoePalace)

Shoe Palace, founded 30 years ago, has always been a significant name in the footwear industry. Originating from California, it has shown a consistent growth pattern and has been a symbol of style and comfort.

Oakley is known for its high-quality sports gear and apparel, especially eyewear. The origin of the brand is from the same state. The brand is renowned for its advanced technology and has been popular among athletes as well as fashion lovers for a long time.

The collaboration between the two brands is not just another product launch - it's a celebration of history, culture, and excellent craftsmanship.