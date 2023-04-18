“Should be put in prison": Video of Piper Rockelle's mother Tiffany Smith kissing 15-year-old boy sparks outrage online 

The mother of teenage YouTuber Piper Rockelle has sparked controversy as she is facing accusations of abuse by 11 teen creators, all of whom have filed a $22 million lawsuit against Rockelle’s mother. The lawsuit will soon be going to trial, and the teens who have filed the complaint have alleged that they have suffered “emotional, verbal, physical, and at times, s*xual abuse” while they worked with Rockelle for her YouTube channel from 2017 to 2020.

While the case was filed in January last year in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, a trial for the same has been scheduled for November 2023.

However, a new video of Piper Rockelle’s mother is now making the rounds on social media, where she can be seen kissing a 15-year-old boy.

The video, posted on Twitter by @OilLondonTV, has infuriated the masses, who are now reacting to it and claiming that the mother of the YouTuber should be put in prison.

The complaint filed by the kids alleges that Tiffany Smith, Piper’s mother, often molested the kids and also asked s*xually inappropriate questions. The lawsuit also mentions Smith’s boyfriend, Hunter Hill, who, as per the teens, was involved in the production of Piper Rockelle’s channel.

Disturbing footage of Piper Rockelle goes viral amidst the $22 million lawsuit controversy

The world of the internet is outraged after a disturbing video surfaced on social media, where Piper’s mother, Tiffany, can be seen aggressively kissing a young 15-year-old boy just before someone pushes her away. All of this comes after she was slammed by a lawsuit where several teenagers claimed that she had inappropriately touched them while they were working for her.

The teens also claimed that the mother and her boyfriend asked them to be s*xually aggressive during the shoots. Needless to say, social media users are angered and disgusted after the viral video came to notice.

Social media users bashed the YouTuber's mother for harassing the kids after a video of her kissing a 15-year-old boy surfaced on social media. (Image via Twitter)

While many people are now clamoring for the mother to be locked up, others are alleging that kids should be kept away from social media to avoid these kinds of instances.

9 out of the 11 who filed the complaint against the mother of Piper Rockelle reportedly left her channel, Piper’s Squad, and started their own channel. However, the teens complained that Tiffany and her boyfriend flagged their videos and embedded the content on p*rnsites, so that they were flagged by YouTube.

While Piper Rockelle’s mother has not responded to the viral video and bashing from netizens, in July 2023, she filed a counter lawsuit amounting to $30 million, alleging that the mothers of the plaintiffs had joined hands to coerce money from her by fabricating false accusations.

