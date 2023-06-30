Shrapnel cast list and characters explored

Saban Films' upcoming intense thriller, Shrapnel, will hit the screens on July 28, 2023. In an exclusive partnership with Collider, Saban Films has released the first-ever trailer for this action-packed film, offering audiences a glimpse into the gripping tale of vengeance.

Brace yourself for a riveting journey as a former marine and his loyal friend set out to track down a Mexican cartel responsible for the mysterious disappearance of his daughter.

Directed by the talented William Kaufman and brought to life by the creative minds of Chad Law and Johnny Martin Walters, Shrapnel boasts an ensemble cast that includes some remarkable talents.

Jason Patric, Cam Gigandet, Kesia Elwin, Mauricio Mendoza, and Guillermo Iván are just a few names gracing this captivating film.

Jason Patric and others star in Shrapnel

1) Jason Patric as Sean

Shrapnel revolves around Sean, portrayed by the powerful Jason Patric. Sean's world is shattered when his daughter goes missing under inexplicable circumstances near the Mexican border.

Consumed by desperation and a burning desire for justice, Sean joins forces with his former Marine partner, played by the versatile Cam Gigandet.

Together, they embark on a treacherous and life-threatening quest to rescue Sean's daughter from the clutches of a merciless cartel.

Jason Patric, known for his captivating performances in films like Narc and The Losers, steps into the shoes of a father pushed to his limits as he fights to bring his daughter home safe and unharmed.

2) Cam Gigandet as Max

Cam Gigandet, recognized for his roles in Easy A and The Magnificent Seven, showcases his action prowess as Sean's loyal and determined ally, Max.

Given his on-screen history in films such as Twilight and The OC, audiences will be intrigued to see the depth he brings to this role and whether his character can be fully trusted.

Gigande has been making waves with his appearances in the Amazon thriller Without Remorse and Lionsgate's gripping western thriller, Last Shoot Out.

Additionally, he brings his infectious energy to David Harbour's hilarious holiday action film, Violent Night.

3) Kesia Elwin as Susan

One of the talented actors featured in the highly anticipated film Shrapnel is Kesia Elwin. In this intense thriller, Elwin brings her skills and unique presence to the screen, contributing to the overall depth and impact of the story.

While specific details about Kesia Elwin's character in the movie have not been disclosed, her involvement in the film adds further intrigue and excitement to the ensemble cast.

Elwin's ability to embody various roles and deliver authentic performances showcases her versatility as an actor.

Although Shrapnel may mark a significant milestone in Elwin's career, she is certainly no stranger to the world of acting.

With a passion for the craft, Elwin has honed her skills through a range of diverse projects, allowing her to demonstrate her talent and versatility.

In addition to these, the movie features a talented supporting cast that adds depth and richness to the film. Mauricio Mendoza and Guillermo Iván bring their skills to the table, further elevating the movie's compelling narrative.

Shrapnel takes us deep into the treacherous world of cartels and showcases the lengths a parent will go to protect their child.

Brace yourself for some thrilling action as Sean and his Marine partner confront powerful and ruthless adversaries.

Shrapnel is set to hit theaters, digital platforms, and on-demand viewing on July 28.

