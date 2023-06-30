Shrapnel: Release date, trailer, and more details explored

In the realm of intense thrillers, Saban Films is preparing to unleash an adrenaline-pumping experience with their upcoming release, Shrapnel. Mark your calendars for July 28, as this action-packed film promises to captivate audiences with its tale of vengeance and redemption.

In an exclusive partnership with Collider, Saban Films have unveiled the very first trailer, offering a glimpse into the heart-pounding journey that awaits. Helmed by director William Kaufman, Shrapnel weaves a gripping narrative penned by Chad Law and Johnny Martin Walters.

The film's official synopsis via IMDB reads:

"A former Marine and his old war buddy face off against the Mexican cartel behind the disappearance of his daughter."

Jason Patric and others star in Shrapnel

The ensemble cast is a powerhouse, featuring acclaimed actors such as Jason Patric, Cam Gigandet, Kesia Elwin, Mauricio Mendoza, and Guillermo Iván. Together, they bring to life a story that delves into the depths of a father's desperation as he seeks to unravel the mystery surrounding his daughter's unexplained disappearance near the Mexican border.

The central protagonist, Sean, portrayed by the talented Jason Patric, is a man whose world shatters when his beloved daughter goes missing under mysterious circumstances. Fueled by an unrelenting desire for justice, Sean joins forces with his former Marine comrade, played by the versatile Cam Gigandet.

Together, they embark on a treacherous and perilous mission to rescue Sean's daughter from the clutches of a merciless cartel. Jason Patric's portrayal of Sean promises to be a tour de force performance, showcasing his ability to embody characters driven to their absolute limits.

Patric, known for his remarkable roles in films like Narc and The Losers, brings depth and intensity to the role of a father fighting against all odds to reunite with his daughter.

Recently, Patric graced the screen in Demian Bichir's A Circus Story & A Love Song, sharing the limelight with Eva Longoria and Diane Kruger. He also dazzled audiences in the thrilling Nightshade, starring alongside Lou Ferrigno Jr and Dina Meyer.

Cam Gigandet, whose on-screen presence has been felt in movies like Easy A and The Magnificent Seven, injects his action-packed prowess into the character of Sean's loyal ally.

Gigandet showcased his talents in Amazon's suspenseful thriller Without Remorse and Lionsgate's Western thriller Last Shoot Out. He also brought his unique blend of action and humor to David Harbour's uproarious holiday action movie, Violent Night.

With its riveting premise and a cast that boasts immense talent, Shrapnel is poised to deliver a cinematic experience that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. The intricate web of alliances, betrayals, and unexpected turns will keep audiences guessing throughout the film.

Shrapnel delves into the perilous world of cartels, exploring the depths to which a parent is willing to go to protect their child.

Prepare for heart-stopping moments as Sean and his Marine companion confront formidable adversaries, driven by their relentless pursuit of justice.

On July 28, Shrapnel will hit theaters, digital platforms, and on-demand services, ensuring that audiences can immerse themselves in this gripping tale wherever they choose.

