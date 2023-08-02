Shygirl and Tinashe Fall 2023 Co-Headlining tour: Tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

The dynamic duo of Shygirl and Tinashe is all set to embark on a co-headlining tour across North America. Fans of these chart-topping artists are in for a treat as they are set to deliver an electrifying showcase of talent, energy, and mesmerizing performances. The tour will run from October and span through the month of November.

The tour will also include a series of shows in major cities across North America, including stops in New York, Atlanta, Washington, Boston, and many others.

Presale for the tour will go on sale on August 3, 2023, at 10 am local time. The presale will also commence on this date, while the general sale for the tour will go on sale on August 4, 2023, via Ticketmaster.

Fans can also follow Shy Girl and Tinashe's social media handles to stay updated about the tour

Shygirl and Tinashe's tour will begin in Chicago and end in Oakland

Shygirl and Tinashe will kick off the scheduled tour with his Chicago concert, scheduled to take place on October 28, 2023. After performing in several across America, the duo will finally wrap up their tour with a concert in Oakland on November 18, 2023.

Here are the venues and dates of the tour:

October 28, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

October 30, 2023 - Toronto, Ontario - Rebel

November 01, 2023 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

November 03, 2023 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

November 05, 2023 - Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

November 07, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Cola-Cola Roxy

November 08, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum

November 09, 2023 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

November 11, 2023 - Austin, TX - Emo's

November 13, 2023 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

November 16, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Expo Hall

November 17, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

November 18, 2023 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

Learn more about Shygirl and Tinashe

Shygirl

Shygirl, the British singer-songwriter, burst onto the music scene with her debut single Want More in 2016, captivating listeners with her genre-blurring sound that effortlessly blends elements of electronic, hip-hop, and R&B. Her magnetic presence and unique style garnered widespread acclaim, leading to collaborations with notable producers and artists.

Shygirl's innovative approach and fierce lyricism earned her recognition for pushing boundaries in the music industry. She received critical acclaim for her EPs Cruel Practice and ALIAS, showcasing her prowess in creating bold and experimental tracks.

Shygirl's impact resonates beyond music, as she's celebrated for her contributions to fashion and culture, solidifying her as a multifaceted creative force.

Tinashe

Tinashe, the versatile American singer-songwriter, made her debut with the release of 2 On in 2014, instantly marking her as a rising R&B star. Her effortless fusion of pop, hip-hop, and electronic elements showcased her exceptional vocal range and captivating performances.

Tinashe's debut album Aquarius further solidified her position in the industry, with hits like All Hands on Deck. Her artistry and dance skills earned her widespread acclaim, along with a loyal fan base.

Tinashe's creative evolution continued with projects like Nightride and Songs for You, demonstrating her growth as an artist. Recognized for her unique style and genre-blurring sound, she remains a dynamic and influential figure in contemporary music.