Simple Plan 2024 UK and European tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & more 

Canadian pop-punk icons Simple Plan have set the music world ablaze with the announcement of their highly-anticipated 2024 tour Hard As Rock Europe & UK tour. The tour will span across January and February next year, boasting a total of 20 electrifying shows.

The band's unmatched stage presence and catchy anthems are sure to create an unforgettable concert experience for fans their fans.

The band also shared a press release for their fans, mentioning:

“It’s gonna be great to play a bunch of new songs from our latest album ‘Harder Than it Looks’ as well as all the fans’ favourites from our early records. We might even throw in a few jams we rarely play live to celebrate, as 2024 marks the 25th anniversary of the band and the 20th anniversary of our second album, ‘Still Not Getting Any’!”

Pre-sale tickets to the tour will go on sale August 1, 2023, from 10 am local time via the band's official website, while the general sale will go on sale August 4, 2023, at 10 am local time.

Fans can also follow the band's social media handles to stay updated with the latest news of the tour.

Simple Plan's tour will begin in Paris and end in London

Simple Plan will kick off the scheduled tour with their Paris concert, scheduled to take place on January 19, 2024. After performing across Europe. The band will finally wrap up its tour with a concert in London on February 16, 2024

Here are the full venues and dates of the tour:

January 19, 2024 – Paris, France – Bataclan

January 20, 2024 – Paris, France – Bataclan

January 22, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain – Sant Jordi Club

January 24, 2024 – Lausanne, Switzerland – Docks

January 25, 2024 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique

January 26, 2024 – Munich, Germany – Tonhalle

January 28, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic – Forum Karlin

January 29, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland – Stodola

January 30, 2024 – Vienna, Austria – Gasometer

February 01, 2024 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

February 02, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany – Edel Optics Arena

February 04, 2024 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

February 05, 2024 – Tilburg, Netherlands – O13

February 07, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma

February 09, 2024 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester

February 10, 2024 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow

February 11, 2024 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham

February 13, 2024 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy Bristol

February 15, 2024 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy Leeds

February 16, 2024 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

Simple Plan is a Canadian rock band that formed in 1999 in Montreal, Quebec. The band's lineup consists of Pierre Bouvier (lead vocals), Chuck Comeau (drums), Jeff Stinco (lead guitar), Sébastien Lefebvre (rhythm guitar, backing vocals), and David Desrosiers (bass guitar, backing vocals).

In 2002, they released their debut studio album titled No Pads, No Helmets... Just Balls, which gained commercial success and featured hit singles like I'd Do Anything and Perfect. They became known for their catchy pop-punk sound and emotionally relatable lyrics, especially among teenagers and young adults.

Over the years, they released several more albums, including Simple Plan (2008), Get Your Heart On! (2011), and Taking One for the Team (2016), cementing their status as prominent figures in the pop-punk and alternative rock genres.

Throughout their career, Simple Plan faced various challenges but remained dedicated to their music and fans. They are renowned for their energetic live performances and extensive touring worldwide.

Beyond music, the band is also engaged in philanthropy, supporting causes like cancer research, youth empowerment, and disaster relief efforts. Their commitment to making a positive impact has made them important figures in the music industry.