Single Drunk Female season 2 cast list and characters explored

Season 2 of Freeform's Single Drunk Female is all set to premiere on the channel on Wednesday, April 12. The series tells the story of a young woman suffering from alcohol issues and trying to sort out her life. Check out its official synopsis, as per Freeform's YouTube channel:

"After a public flame-out at a New York media company, 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink is forced to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time: moving back home with her overbearing mother, Carol."

The description further continues:

"Back in Greater Boston, Samantha restarts her life, working at the local grocery store while surrounded by all of the triggers that made her drink in the first place. Confronted with remnants of her old life, including run-ins with her perfect former best friend, who is now dating her ex, Samantha sets out on a path to move past her worst self and figure out her best self. Kinda."

The show, which has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics alike, features Sofia Black-D'Elia in the lead role as Samantha Fink, along with various others portraying pivotal supporting characters.

Freeform's Single Drunk Female season 2 cast list: Sofia Black-D'Elia and others to star in comedy series

1) Sofia Black-D'Elia as Samantha Fink

Sofia Black-D'Elia dons the lead role of Samantha Fink in Single Drunk Female. Fink is the protagonist of the story and it is her journey that forms the crux of the show. The actress looks phenomenal in the trailer for season 2, promising to deliver a memorable performance.

Apart from Single Drunk Female, Black-D'Elia is known for her performances in Skins, The Mick, and The Night Of, to name a few.

2) Ally Sheedy as Carol

Ally Sheedy portrays Carol's character in the comedy series, who is Samantha's mother with whom she shares a difficult and complicated equation. Sheedy has been superb throughout the first season and her performance is one of the show's major highlights.

Ally Sheedy's other memorable film and TV acting credits include WarGames, The Breakfast Club, and Kyle XY, among many more.

3) Rebecca Henderson as Olivia

Rebecca Henderson stars as Olivia in Single Drunk Female. Olivia is Samantha's Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor. She becomes a mentor to Samantha as she struggles to deal with her personal life. Henderson has been impressive throughout the first season of the show, and viewers can expect her to deliver another memorable performance in the new installment.

Rebecca Henderson has previously starred in The Good House, Appropriate Behavior , They Remain, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Single Drunk Female also stars various others portraying significant supporting characters like:

Ian Gomez as Bob

Jon Glaser as Nathaniel

Sasha Compère as Brit

Garrick Bernard as James

Lily Mae Harrington as Felicia

The official trailer for the series offers a peek into the various funny and awkward moments that continue to unfold in protagonist Samantha Fink's life. Overall, the trailer has a refreshingly funny and warm tone that fans of the first season would certainly enjoy.

Catch the second season of Single Drunk Female on Freeform on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

