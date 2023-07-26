Sintonia season 4 ending explained: What does Nando do at the end?

Sintonia, the highly intriguing Brazilian crime drama series on Netflix, returned with its fourth season on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, exclusively on the popular streaming platform. Felipe Braga, KondZilla and Guilherme Quintella are the creators of the series, which has garnered a lot of positive responses from both viewers and critics for its immersive and moving storyline.

The lead cast members of Sintonia, including Bruna Mascarenhas, Christian Malheiros, and Jottapê, have reprised their roles as Rita, Nando, and Doni, respectively. In the new season, fans will see the series dive deep into the lives of the trio as they try to navigate their way through the chaotic world of their São Paulo neighborhood.

Sintonia fans have been waiting to see how the show's fourth season would conclude ever since it was released on Netflix. Thankfully, viewers now have answers to their questions, as the current season has provided an emotionally charged and riveting conclusion.

The ending of Netflix's Sintonia season 4 sees a set of compelling events

Does Nando sacrifice himself to get Scheyla released from prison?

The brand new season of Netflix's crime drama series Sintonia starts right where it left the audience in season 3. This season, the trio is depicted as more mature individuals attempting to bring it all together with the assistance and support of one another. However, the three protagonists, Rita, Nando, and Doni, face new challenges on their journey to a new beginning, redemption, and success.

The fourth season's ending focuses on Nando's resolve to go to any length to get Scheyla out of jail. In the final episode of season 4, the audience can see Nando asking Rita for help in getting Scehyla released, as Rita is currently practicing law.

However, Nando soon gets quite impatient and makes a plan to break her out of prison. He goes on to ask Rita to convince Scheyla to agree to the plan. However, Rita eventually backs out and offers Nando an alternative idea that does not include any criminal activities. At that point, Nando decides to give himself up to the authorities in exchange for Scheyla's freedom.

During her practice, Rita meets a lawyer named William, and she uses his assistance to reach an agreement with the judge, and Scheyla is ultimately released. Nando is imprisoned at the end of an emotionally charged season.

What happens to Doni at the end of season 4?

The other member of the trio, Doni, gets a satisfactory ending in season 4 of the Netflix series. He expands his musical career by opening up his very own record label that intends to help young artists showcase their talents to the world. He then takes three such young artists under his wing.

Doni also requests that Dodonka meet with and inspire those three artists in order to instill the value of hard work in them, and the three begin to work extremely effectively together. He is also seen continuing to promote his VA records, as he desires for them to become big.

Learn more about the Netflix series

First released on August 9, 2019, Sintonia depicts the story of three childhood friends, Nando, Rita, and Doni. The narrative revolves around their unique friendship, dynamics, and complicated and troublesome lives in the small community of São Paulo.

According to Netflix's official synopsis for Sintonia,

"Three teens living in the same São Paulo favela pursue their dreams while maintaining their friendship, amid a world of music, drugs and religion."

The series highlights an array of serious social issues, such as family conflicts and their effects on children, drug trafficking, social stigma, injustice, corruption, and more.

Don't forget to catch Sintonia season 4 which is currently streaming on Netflix.