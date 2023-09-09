Sitting in Bars with Cake review: Is the new Prime Video film worth the watch?

Sitting in Bars with Cake stands out among the canon of uplifting and motivational movies on Amazon Prime Video. It's more than just a sentimental tale of love and friendship, iIt's a striking examination of the strength of optimism in the face of hardship.

Released on September 8, 2023, this American film, directed by Trish Sie, juxtaposes the sweetness of friendship with the hardships of life. This makes it an intriguing addition to Amazon Prime Video's collection of heartwarming movies.

The official synopsis of the film, as released by Prime Video, reads:

"Inspired by true events, Sitting in Bars with Cake follows two best friends in their 20s navigating life in L.A. Extrovert Corinne convinces Jane, a shy, talented baker, to commit to a year of bringing cakes to bars, to help her meet people and build confidence. But when Corinne receives a life-altering diagnosis, the pair faces a challenge unlike anything they’ve experienced before."

Jane, played by Yara Shahidi, is a young adult just getting started in life. Although she is vivacious and upbeat, she is also having a hard time figuring out who she is in the world. When she learns that her best friend, Corinne, has cancer, her life takes an unexpected turn.

Corinne has the brilliant idea to spend a year creating cakes and delivering them to bars to meet men. After some hesitation, Jane finally consents. The two friends then embark on a trip replete with joy, laughter, love, grief, and hope.

Sitting in Bars with Cake review: A heartwarming yet bittersweet journey

A sweet and humorous tale, Sitting in Bars with Cake follows two childhood friends - Jane and Corrine - as they embark on a year-long quest to meet men by visiting various pubs with homemade cakes.

However, just as things seemed to be improving for Corrine, she was given a dire prognosis. She has been told that she has cancer and that she doesn't have much longer to live. Although Jane is heartbroken, she is aware that Corrine needs her more than ever right now. Since the former doesn't feel like doing the "cake barring," they decide to go ahead anyhow and experience all there is to know about friendship, love, and life.

Sitting in Bars with Cake makes enticing claims about its intriguing fusion of heart, humor, and food p*rn, but it falls short in practice. The plot is generally straightforward, but it is muddled excessively by Corrine's cancer diagnosis subplot. As such, the subplot takes away from the main narrative about Jane and Corrine's friendship by adding unneeded emotional weight to the movie.

The movie's uneven tempo is another problem. The second half is hurried and chaotic, whereas the first half is drawn out and ponderous. As a result, viewers may find it challenging to relate to the characters or the plot because of the uneven pacing.

Sitting in Bars with Cake has several appealing features despite its shortcomings. Both Yara Shahidi and Odessa A'zion's performances are endearing and heartfelt. Additionally, the movie has some mouth-watering pastries that seem delectable.

Overall, Sitting in Bars with Cake is a sweet and delicious pleasure with some problematic components. This movie might be fun if viewers are seeking a heartwarming and humorous one. However, they could be let down if they are hoping for a film with a well-paced and coherent plot.

Sitting in Bars with Cake is a decent one-time watch despite its shortcomings. A viewers will leave the movie with a smile on their face because it is a feel-good one. Hence, this is a satisfactory choice if they are seeking a funny and uplifting movie to watch with their friends or family.

However, it's crucial to enter the movie with reasonable expectations. Sitting in Bars with Cake has several shortcomings that could be fixed, which is why it's not ideal. However, as a whole, it's a beautiful and endearing movie that will bring a smile to one's face.

Sitting in Bars with Cake is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.