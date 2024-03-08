6 best Anne Hathaway films to watch before The Idea of You

Anne Hathaway is one of the most prominent actors in Hollywood. With incredible command over her craft, Anne has repeatedly won audience appreciation. Her vast filmography ranges from comedies like Bride Wars to sci-fi thrillers like Interstellar.

The actor's journey began in 1999 with a TV series called Get Real. The daughter of an actor herself, she gained immense recognition as the quirky high-school kid in Princess Diaries. Since then, her career has seen an upward graph as she bravely took on roles that established her as one of the best.

Her latest film, The Idea of You, is a romance directed by Michael Showalter. The highly-anticipated film is premiering on May 2, 2024. It revolves around a 40-year-old Solène who begins a whirlwind romance with the singer of a boy band. The film also stars Nicholas Galitzine and Ella Rubin.

6 Anne Hathaway films that put her name on the global map

1) Les Miserables (2012)

Anne stars as Fantine, a factory worker turned prostitute in this musical. The performance wowed critics and helped the actor win her first Oscar. Most notably, Anne Hathaway's performance of the song, I Dreamed I Dream, strongly announced the arrival of an actor in complete command over her skills. The hope and despair conveyed during the song beautifully captured the essence of Les Miserables. Anne Hathaway delivers a career-best performance in this film, directed by Tom Hooper.

The plot of the film revolves around Jean Valjean in 19th-century France. After breaking his parole, Jean agrees to care for a factory worker's daughter, a decision that has terrible consequences for them.

2) Rachel Getting Married (2008)

This family drama cemented the brilliant actor's reputation in Hollywood. Playing a morally grey character, Kym, Anne Hathaway navigates the situations of the story with ease. Her dedication to her craft is remarkable as she slips into one of the most challenging roles of her career. Rachel Getting Married is directed by Jonathan Demme.

The plot of the film is as follows,

"A young woman who has been in and out of rehab for the past ten years returns home for the weekend for her sister's wedding."

3) The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

A still from The Devil Wears Prada (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Portraying the innocent yet ambitious Andy Sachs, Anne Hathaway's performance in this film is iconic. Anne Hathaway steadily matches Meryl Streep's acting chops in this film. From Andy's disdain for her boss to her success in the world of fashion, Hathaway masterfully lays out the character graph throughout the film. The comedy is directed by David Frankel.

The film revolves around Andy Sachs, a smart new graduate who has to work as an assistant to Miranda Priestly, the editor-in-chief of a famous fashion magazine.

4) Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Although the film focused on the characters played by Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway's performance stole the audience's hearts. As the wife of Jake Gyllenhaal's character, she maintains a quiet dignity, all the while knowing of her husband's secret affair. The phone call scene towards the film's end has been talked about heavily by critics and fans. Anne's acting in Brokeback Mountain has helped the film gain its cult status. The film is directed by Ang Lee.

The plot of the film is as follows,

"Ennis and Jack are two shepherds who develop a sexual and emotional relationship. Their relationship becomes complicated when both of them get married to their respective girlfriends."

5) Love and Other Drugs (2010)

Anne Hathaway's second outing with Jake Gyllenhaal is a classic romance. The plot of the film follows a medicine peddler (Gyllenhal) who falls deeply in love with Anne's character, Maggie, who suffers from early-onset Parkinson's disease.

The actor does a terrific job of portraying the depth of a young woman with a deadly disease and infuses the character with happiness. This dichotomous portrayal makes this film a must-watch in Anne Hathaway's filmography. Love and Other Drugs is directed by Edward Zwick.

6) Interstellar (2014)

Directed by Christopher Nolan, Interstellar is one of the director's most famous films. The sci-fi film features Anne Hathaway as a daring scientist who travels through the wormhole of space to save humanity. Although the film relies heavily on CGI, the actor's performances leave an indelible mark on the audience. Her bravado and confidence shine through every scene of the film, but her vulnerability takes the cake.

The plot of the film is as follows,

"When Earth becomes uninhabitable in the future, a farmer and ex-NASA pilot, Joseph Cooper, is tasked to pilot a spacecraft, along with a team of researchers, to find a new planet for humans."

These six films by the actor are a testament to Anne Hathaway's acting prowess. The upcoming film, The Idea of You, is R-rated and will premiere on May 2, 2024.