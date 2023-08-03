Skindred 2023 UK and Ireland tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

Popular Welsh band Skindred has announced their UK and Ireland tour of 2023, along with three other grand shows in March 2024. The tour is in support of their upcoming album, Smile, which will be out on Friday, August 4, 2023.

The band shared the news via press release:

“You may think you’ve seen us, however, this is our opportunity to rise, and to step up like never before! My Sound we come to take over and truly come to rock Wembley with a heart full of gratitude and a set full of the most rockin’ tunes that we have ever played live. Unity, love and togetherness. Let’s ‘ave it. Quadruple XL.”

Speaking about BLACKGOLD, the band that will tour along with Skindred, drummer Arya Goggin stated,

“There is a lot to Smile about when it comes to this tour! We are taking out an amazing new band called BLACKGOLD too. They are bringing nu-metal back and I think ’Dred fans will love them. Go check ’em out!”

Tickets for the tour are now available to buy on Ticketmaster, with prices ranging from $29 to $34. For grand shows in 2024, pre-sale registrations are going on, which can be accessed by purchasing their new album Smile via their official website. Currently, no general sales announcements have been made by their team.

Fans can follow the band's social media handles to stay updated with the latest news about the tour.

Skindred's tour will begin in Northampton and end in Dublin

Skindred will kick off the scheduled tour with their Northampton concert, scheduled to take place on October 6, 2023. After performing across Europe, the band will finally wrap up its tour with a concert in Dublin on November 18, 2023.

Here are the venues and dates for the tour:

October 06, 2023 - NORTHAMPTON Roadmender

October 07, 2023 - LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

October 13, 2023 - CAMBRIDGE Junction 1

October 14, 2023 - NORWICH Epic Studios

October 19, 2023 - NOTTINGHAM Rock City

October 20, 2023 - NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE NX Newcastle

October 21, 2023 - GLASGOW Garage

October 26, 2023 - MARGATE Dreamland

October 27, 2023 - BRIGHTON Chalk

October 28, 2023 - BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

November 03, 2023 - SHEFFIELD Leadmill

November 04, 2023 - LINCOLN Engine Shed

November 10, 2023 - CARDIFF Great Hall - Cardiff Uni

November 11, 2023 - SOUTHAMPTON O2 Guildhall Southampton

November 17, 2023 - BELFAST Limelight 1

November 18, 2023 - DUBLIN Academy

Grand Shows:

March 14, 2024 - MANCHESTER, Manchester Academy

March 15, 2024 - LONDON, OVO Arena Wembley

March 16, 2024 - BIRMINGHAM, O2 Academy Birmingham

Skindred is a Welsh band that formed in 1998

Skindred is a Welsh heavy band that blends rock, reggae, and metal into a distinctive musical style. Formed in Newport, Wales, in 1998, the band has consistently captivated audiences with their infectious energy and genre-defying sound.

Led by frontman Benji Webbe, with others including Daniel Pugsley (bass), Mikey Dee (guitar), and Arya Goggin (drums), Skindred has gained a devoted global following with its dynamic live performances and unique fusion of genres.

The band's breakthrough came with their 2002 debut album, Babylon, featuring the hit single Nobody. The album's success paved the way for their continued musical journey, marked by albums like Roots Rock Riot (2007), Union Black (2011), and Volume (2015), each showcasing the evolution and mastery of the band's distinct sound.

Over the years, they have toured worldwide, captivating audiences at major music festivals and shows worldwide. Their music appeals to a wide spectrum of listeners.

In conclusion, Skindred is a musical force and an iconic band in the metal scene. With their infectious music and electrifying performances, they continue to leave a mark on the world of music.