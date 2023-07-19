SLANDER The Chimera Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues & more 

SLANDER has announced a new tour, titled The Chimera Tour, which is scheduled to take place from August 25 to December 2, 2023, in venues across mainland USA. The tour is in celebration of the duo's debut album, Thrive, and its one-year anniversary.

The duo announced the new tour, which will feature special performances by A Hundred Drums, Dabin, Space Laces, Trivecta, Kill the Noise, and more, via a post on their official Instagram page:

Presale for the tour will be available from July 26, 2023, at 10 am local time. Interested patrons must sign up at the duo's official website in order to access it ( https://slanderofficial.com/pages/tour).

General tickets will be available from July 28, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster (https://www.ticketmaster.com/slander-tickets/artist/2063785).

SLANDER brings Dabin, Trivecta and Kill the Noise on tour

SLANDER is bringing a whole host of artists along with them during the tour as supporting performances. Among the notable ones are Dabin, who was nominated for Electronic Album of the Year at the 2018 Juno Awards for his album Two Hearts.

Also notable is Trivecta and Kill the Noise, the latter of whom is a record producer best known for their debut studio album, Occult Classic, which was released on October 9, 2015. The album peaked at number 6 on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart.

The full list of dates and venues for the SLANDER US tour is given below:

August 25, 2023 - Los Angeles, California at Los Angeles Convention Center

August 26, 2023 - Los Angeles, California at Los Angeles Convention Center

September 8, 2023 - Seattle, Washington State at Tacoma Dome

September 16, 2023 - Rome, Georgia at Imagine Festival

September 22, 2023 - Houston, Texas at 713 Music Hall

September 23, 2023 - Dallas, Texas at The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory

October 8, 2023 - New York City, New York at The Brooklyn Mirage

October 19, 2023 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada at The History

October 28, 2023 - Sacremento, California at Heart Health Park

November 10, 2023 - Morrison, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheater

November 11, 2023 - Salt Lake City, Utah at The Great Saltair

November 24, 2023 - Chicago, Illinois at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

November 25, 2023 - Chicago, Illinois at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

December 1, 2023 - Minneapolis, Minesota at The Armoury

December 2, 2023 - Minneapolis, Minesota at The Armoury

Tracing SLANDER and their music career

The duo was formed as a collaboration between Derek Andersen and Scott Land after the duo met during their time at University of California, Irvine as part of the Kappa Sigma fraternity.

The duo released their first EP, Nuclear Bonds, in collaboration with Nightmare, on October 13, 2015. The EP failed to chart, and the duo subsequently released three more EPs.

The duo released their debut studio album, Thrive, on September 22, 2022. The album, a self-released concept album about a lone astronaut in search of a second home for humanity in the near future, failed to chart as well.