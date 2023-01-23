Slick Goku GoFundMe: Fundraiser raises over $20,000 after YouTuber's sudden death

Famous American YouTuber Reggie Groover, aka Slick Goku, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2022. The tragic news of the YouTuber's sudden death was confirmed by his mother, Janice, who stated he was surrounded by his family at the time.

In a tweet, Reggie's friend and voice actor Freddie Heinz stated that the cause of death was a "severe seizure." However, there are no confirmed details about his death.

Freddie Heinz @Freddie_Heinz I’ve been quiet for the last few days because Reggie, to you known as @SlickGoku2GS has died 2 days ago due to a severe seizure. He was a very good friend of mine and I’m heartbroken. This gofundme page for his funeral please donate or retweet and share gofundme.com/f/reggie-groov… I’ve been quiet for the last few days because Reggie, to you known as @SlickGoku2GS has died 2 days ago due to a severe seizure. He was a very good friend of mine and I’m heartbroken. This gofundme page for his funeral please donate or retweet and share gofundme.com/f/reggie-groov…

Slick Goku shared meme videos and anime-based skits on his channel. He amassed a huge following for his parody take on the Dragon Ball character, Goku. He joined the video-sharing platform in December 2018 and gained over 200k subscribers with over 43 million views.

Slick Goku's family and friends open up about his sudden death as tributes pour in for the YouTuber

Aryn Rozelle @ArynRozelle Rest in peace King 🧡



Miss you dearly. Rest in peace King 🧡Miss you dearly. https://t.co/YtQUFSCnU1

Reggie's mother, Janice Gore, with assistance from Juston Schramm, set up a GoFundMe pledge to cover the expenses for Riggie's funeral. At the time of this article's writing, the campaign has raised over $20,000, double the goal they set.

In a heartbreaking post on the GoFundMe page, Janice said:

"Reggie had a creative soul. He created his own YouTube Community and worked diligently to create his own videos. Anywhere Reggie would go he would make friends. Reggie was the kind of man that would support those he cared about."

Friends and fellow content creators expressed their disbelief and sorrow at his passing and took to social media to share their condolences. They called him an inspiration with a sense of humor and personality that touched many. Here are a few tweets seen expressing their loss for Slick Goku:

Teal City Sports Tweets @JagsfanForever1

I only got to watch a handful of his vids, but he was so passionate with his art and full of creativity. Can’t believe he’s gone now. Rest In Peace Slick Goku.I only got to watch a handful of his vids, but he was so passionate with his art and full of creativity. Can’t believe he’s gone now. Rest In Peace Slick Goku.I only got to watch a handful of his vids, but he was so passionate with his art and full of creativity. Can’t believe he’s gone now.💟💔 https://t.co/I7yVCUjMSY

JROX @Acapella_Man #RipLegend Yo, I just heard about this and I'm in disbelief, @SlickGoku2GS was and is an absolute awesome content creator and one my inspirations. From Slick Goku to Kiruto Thugoto, this man always delivered top quality work. My prayers sent to his family. #Gonetosoon Yo, I just heard about this and I'm in disbelief, @SlickGoku2GS was and is an absolute awesome content creator and one my inspirations. From Slick Goku to Kiruto Thugoto, this man always delivered top quality work. My prayers sent to his family. #Gonetosoon #RipLegend https://t.co/PhCCXNE42c

SSJ9K/SSJCarter @Ssj9Carter



Please consider helping his family during this time. Rest in peace to Reggie, aka Slick Goku. Gone way too soon. It was a pleasure to have worked and laughed together.Please consider helping his family during this time. gofundme.com/f/reggie-groov… Rest in peace to Reggie, aka Slick Goku. Gone way too soon. It was a pleasure to have worked and laughed together.Please consider helping his family during this time. gofundme.com/f/reggie-groov…

A tweet supporting the late YouTuber (Image via Twitter/ @GFuel || AvengedNugget)

JB Coleman, the voice actor for Vegeta (a Dragon Ball Z character) and Reggie's best friend, explained that he (Reggie) was always there for him through the many "rough times" in his life. He called him a "one-of-a-kind" person who brought out the best in everyone.

He spoke of their frequent long phone calls and shared about their lives and aspirations, calling him a big dreamer. Expressing his sorrow about not being able to have a conversation with his best friend Reggie anymore, Coleman added:

"I worked with him many years and I saw peoples face light up when they would meet him he brought light to this dark world and everyone will feel the loss."

Slick Goku's followers, too, were left in grief at the news. They took to social media to express their loss.

Awkward Haiasi @AwkwardZay116 Rest In Piece Too Reggie. The Legendary Slick Goku Himself, you will be missed and remembered for ever Rest In Piece Too Reggie. The Legendary Slick Goku Himself, you will be missed and remembered for ever😔 https://t.co/TDWXAWG1Gx

Itz Me Landon @M3Landon I am in absolute disbelief that @SlickGoku2GS ,Reggie also known as Slick Goku has passed away. Thank you for all the hilarious videos and times you gave us. You will be missed my friend, rest in peace. I am in absolute disbelief that @SlickGoku2GS ,Reggie also known as Slick Goku has passed away. Thank you for all the hilarious videos and times you gave us. You will be missed my friend, rest in peace. https://t.co/syo1WOM2nt

Reggie's mother concluded her message on GoFundMe by thanking everyone for their kind messages. She said:

"I want to thank everyone that reached out to say something nice about Reggie. It means far more than anyone will ever know. Reggie affected each and every person he came in contact with."

Slick Goku's last video, titled Eren Jaeger Meets Optimus Prime (SFM), was posted on January 18, 2023, just a day before his death.

The GoFundMe page states that the funeral's provisional date is January 28, 2023. It further adds that provisions for zoom might be available.

Poll : 0 votes