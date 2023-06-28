Slowdive extended tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

Slowdive has announced a tour that will include Glastonbury Festival in the United Kingdom as well as shows in Japan, Australia, and other countries. The band will begin its North American tour on September 23 in Toronto, performing in cities including New York, Chicago, and Seattle.

The tour will conclude in Los Angeles on October 14 before heading to the United Kingdom and Ireland in November.

Fans can purchase tickets to the performance through Ticketmaster and StubHub. StubHub is a ticketing marketplace that allows fans to buy tickets while also protecting them with the FanProtect program. Fans can access additional information and stay updated by visiting Slowdive's official website.

Meanwhile, Slowdive announced that their forthcoming album, everything is alive, will be released on September 1 via Dead Oceans (an independent rock label.) The recording of the album was completed in the United Kingdom within two years, beginning in the fall of 2020.

The new album was produced by lead guitarist and songwriter Neil Halstead and is being mixed by Grammy-winning engineer Shawn Everett.

Slowdive extended tour 2023: Dates and venues

Slowdive's upcoming tour includes several dates in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Poland, Italy, and Wales over June, July and August. Up until November, each leg of the tour will include a fresh lineup of performers.

Here are all the dates and Venues for Slowdive's upcoming tour.

June 24 Exeter, England - Exeter Phoenix

June 25 Somerset, England - Glastonbury

July 17 Perth, Australia - Astor Theatre

July 19 Brisbane, Australia - Princess Theatre

July 21 Sydney, Australia - Enmore Theatre

July 22 Melbourne, Australia - Forum

July 23 Adelaide, Australia - Hindley St. Music Hall

July 26 Auckland, New Zealand - Powerstation

July 29 Niigata Prefecture, Japan - Fuji Rock Festival

August 05 Mysłowice, Poland - Off Festival

August 11 Sicily, Italy - Ypsigrock FEstival

August 18 Brecon Beacons, Wales - Green Man Festival

September 23 Toronto, Ontario - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

September 25 Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues Boston

September 27 New York, NY - Webster Hall

September 28 New York, NY - Webster Hall

September 29 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

September 30 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

October 02 Cleveland, OH - The Roxy at Mahall’s

October 03 Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

October 04 Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

October 06 Denver, CO - Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

October 07 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

October 09 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

October 10 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

October 12 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

October 14 Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

October 30 Glasgow, Scotland - Queen Margaret Union

October 31 Manchester, England - Ritz

November 01 Bristol, England - SWX

November 03 London, England - Troxy

November 05 Belfast, Northern Ireland - Mandela Hall

November 06 Dublin, Ireland - National Stadium

Slowdive's latest album holds personal significance for the band

Slowdive's new album has a deep meaning as it's dedicated to the Slowdive members' late parents. The album is dedicated to the parents of vocalist and guitarist Rachel Goswell and percussionist Simon Scott, who both passed away in 2020.

The music video for the first single, Kisses, from the album was directed by Noel Paul. The pre-orders for the new album are currently available. The tracklist for Everything is Alive includes the following songs: Shanty, Prayer Remembered, Alife, Andalucia Plays, Kisses, Skin in the Game, Chained to a Cloud, and The Slab.

