Slowdive extended tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

Slowdive has announced a tour that will include Glastonbury Festival in the United Kingdom as well as shows in Japan, Australia, and other countries. The band will begin its North American tour on September 23 in Toronto, performing in cities including New York, Chicago, and Seattle.
The tour will conclude in Los Angeles on October 14 before heading to the United Kingdom and Ireland in November.
Fans can purchase tickets to the performance through Ticketmaster and StubHub. StubHub is a ticketing marketplace that allows fans to buy tickets while also protecting them with the FanProtect program. Fans can access additional information and stay updated by visiting Slowdive's official website.
Meanwhile, Slowdive announced that their forthcoming album, everything is alive, will be released on September 1 via Dead Oceans (an independent rock label.) The recording of the album was completed in the United Kingdom within two years, beginning in the fall of 2020.
The new album was produced by lead guitarist and songwriter Neil Halstead and is being mixed by Grammy-winning engineer Shawn Everett.
Slowdive extended tour 2023: Dates and venues
Slowdive's upcoming tour includes several dates in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Poland, Italy, and Wales over June, July and August. Up until November, each leg of the tour will include a fresh lineup of performers.
Here are all the dates and Venues for Slowdive's upcoming tour.
- June 24 Exeter, England - Exeter Phoenix
- June 25 Somerset, England - Glastonbury
- July 17 Perth, Australia - Astor Theatre
- July 19 Brisbane, Australia - Princess Theatre
- July 21 Sydney, Australia - Enmore Theatre
- July 22 Melbourne, Australia - Forum
- July 23 Adelaide, Australia - Hindley St. Music Hall
- July 26 Auckland, New Zealand - Powerstation
- July 29 Niigata Prefecture, Japan - Fuji Rock Festival
- August 05 Mysłowice, Poland - Off Festival
- August 11 Sicily, Italy - Ypsigrock FEstival
- August 18 Brecon Beacons, Wales - Green Man Festival
- September 23 Toronto, Ontario - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
- September 25 Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues Boston
- September 27 New York, NY - Webster Hall
- September 28 New York, NY - Webster Hall
- September 29 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
- September 30 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club
- October 02 Cleveland, OH - The Roxy at Mahall’s
- October 03 Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
- October 04 Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
- October 06 Denver, CO - Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
- October 07 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union
- October 09 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
- October 10 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
- October 12 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
- October 14 Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether
- October 30 Glasgow, Scotland - Queen Margaret Union
- October 31 Manchester, England - Ritz
- November 01 Bristol, England - SWX
- November 03 London, England - Troxy
- November 05 Belfast, Northern Ireland - Mandela Hall
- November 06 Dublin, Ireland - National Stadium
Slowdive's latest album holds personal significance for the band
Slowdive's new album has a deep meaning as it's dedicated to the Slowdive members' late parents. The album is dedicated to the parents of vocalist and guitarist Rachel Goswell and percussionist Simon Scott, who both passed away in 2020.
The music video for the first single, Kisses, from the album was directed by Noel Paul. The pre-orders for the new album are currently available. The tracklist for Everything is Alive includes the following songs: Shanty, Prayer Remembered, Alife, Andalucia Plays, Kisses, Skin in the Game, Chained to a Cloud, and The Slab.