sMothered season 5 episode 4: Release date and time, what to expect and more

sMothered, a series delving into remarkably close mother-daughter relationships, debuted its season 5 on December 12. In a first for the show, this installment will showcase not only mother-daughter duos but also a mother-in-law and son-in-law pair, offering a fresh perspective on interconnected family dynamics.

Episode 4 of season 5 is set to release on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at 10 pm ET and viewers cannot wait to see how the new episode unfolds. Catch the most recent episode of the TLC show on multiple streaming platforms, including Hulu, Vudu, Max, FuboTV, Philo, and Sling TV, providing viewers with diverse options to enjoy the latest content.

What to expect from season 5 episode 4 of sMothered?

The current season of sMothered unveils a lineup of fresh mother-daughter pairs. Season 5 introduces Kathy and Cristina from Norridge, Illinois, Mary and Brittani from Florida, Catherine and Gabriella from Clinton, Connecticut, Sky and Skylar from Atlanta, Georgia, Eva and Sunnie from Houston, Texas, and breaks new ground by featuring India and her son-in-law Trevor from Atlanta, Georgia.

Prepare for intense moments, heated arguments, and drama in episode 4 of sMothered season 5. While the official synopsis remains undisclosed, a sneak peek reveals Eva's persistent efforts to convince her daughter Sunnie's boyfriend, Scott, to propose.

Eva surprises Scott with wedding plans in an attempt to nudge him towards marriage. Simultaneously, Gabriella and Catherine are engrossed in beauty pageant preparations, with Gabriella striving to make her mother proud by vying for the title of Miss Connecticut USA.

What happened in season 5, episode 3 of sMothered?

In sMothered season 5 episode 3, titled Sex, Love, and Dinner Dates, viewers witnessed intriguing and surprising moments.

In the latest installment of the series, the mother-daughter pairs candidly shared details about their romantic experiences, pushing the boundaries of openness in their relationships.

Eva and her mother, Sunnie, have a unique pre-date ritual that involves supporting each other in personal grooming tasks like armpit shaving and sharing intimate facial care routines.

The strong connection between Eva and her mother, Sunnie, has had an impact on Sunnie's romantic relationship with her boyfriend, Scott, whom she has been dating for a year.

Gabriella shared insights into her romantic life during a confessional, expressing that she doesn't actively pursue dating because she prefers spending time with her mother. At 23 years old, she values her close relationship with her mom. The 23-year-old added,

"She tracks me and watches every move I make."

Eva has an exciting surprise for Scott as she reveals their wedding plans, hoping to convince him to marry their daughter.

Simultaneously, Gabriella and Catherine are deeply involved in the preparations for a beauty pageant. With determination, the curly-haired beauty is committed to making her mother proud by vying for the title of Miss Connecticut USA.

The latest episode (4) of season 5 of sMothered is set to air on January 2, 2024, on TLC at 10 pm ET. Tune in to watch which mother-daughter relationship mend its ways and which turns bitter. It will also show the advancement of Gabriella and Catherine's relationship and more.