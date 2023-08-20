Snapped on Oxygen: How did Mary Lynne Carlson die and what was Doris Carlson's role in it?

On October 26, 1996, Mary Lynne Carlson was stabbed 10 times in her chest by two men in her residence. However, that didn't kill her instantly. She stayed alive for several months before she finally succumbed to her wounds. At first glance, the crime scene looked like a normal burglary. However, upon further investigation, the police learned the truth.

Trigger warning: The following story has elements of violence and murder.

Mary Lynne Carlson's murder was planned by her son, David Ann Carlson, and her daughter-in-law, Doris Ann Carlson. The couple had paid two men named John McReaken and Scott Smith to execute the elderly woman in order to claim her massive inheritance.

This entire case will be explained in detail in the upcoming episode of Snapped on Oxygen.

The murder of Mary Lynne Carlson was masterminded by her own son and daughter-in-law

53-year-old Mary Lynne Carlson suffered from a painful medical condition called scoliosis. Her son David did not have a job, but he was married to a nursing assistant named Doris Ann Carlson.

Doris promised her mother-in-law that she would take care of her. The couple even convinced Mary to move in with them. They had a verbal deal that said that David would look for a job and Doris would look after Mary. However, after moving in, Doris's attitude toward the elderly woman changed. She stopped caring for her or paying any attention to her.

Instead, she spent her mother-in-law's money like there was no tomorrow. This continued for four years, until Mary's condition worsened. Doris and David refused to care for her even when she needed them the most. Doris had already spent all of Mary's money by this point. To make ends meet, she brought in two lodgers, 20-year-old John McReaken and 17-year-old Scott Smith.

This move made the situation worse for the elderly woman. Unable to deal with the terrible conditions anymore, Mary Lynne Carlson moved to an assisted care-giving institution. While things got much better for Mary, the financial situation for David and his wife, Doris, was dire.

The couple knew that David could only get her mother's inheritance after her death. So they devised a plan to kill her. Doris proposed getting a hitman, and her husband agreed to it without much hesitation. Doris then paid $20,000 to her lodgers, John and Scott, and ordered the assassination of her own mother-in-law.

She then drove the two men to Mary Lynne Carlson's residence and provided them with knives and gloves. John and Scott entered the elderly woman's home and stabbed her 10 times in the chest. She surprisingly survived this attack but succumbed to her injuries in a few months.

