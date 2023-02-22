Sneaker Con Seattle 2023: Tickets, dates, venue, schedule and more

The premier event for sneakerheads, Sneaker Con, is just around the corner and is will be held in many locations in 2023. Let's take a look at all the details of Sneaker Con Seattle 2023.

For the first time ever, the exclusive event for sneakerheads will take place in Seattle on Saturday, February 25th, 2023. There will be something for everyone, whether they are streetwear enthusiasts, sneakerheads, or just trying to have a good time.

The event will start at 12 in the afternoon and end at 7 in the evening. Sneakerheads can buy their tickets directly from the official website of Seanker Con for $32.64. Apart from that, many other outlets are also offering tickets at the same price.

Sneaker Con 2023 is now going to happen in Seattle! (Image via AllEvents)

The grand event for sneakerheads was founded in 2009 by Alan Vinogradov and Barris Vinogradov, who were both passionate about sneakers and the culture surrounding them. The event is designed to bring together sneaker enthusiasts, collectors, buyers, and sellers to showcase, buy, sell, and trade their sneakers.

In this upcoming event, sneaker lovers will be able to get their shoes authenticated by eBay and become participants for its grail giveaway. They can also experience 'Sneaker Live Auction' and meet popular sneaker influencers.

If these don't seem to be enough, then participate in 'Right Game Show'. Whether it’s a sneakerhead or not, this exclusive event has something to offer everyone to enjoy their time here fully.

At Sneaker Con, attendees can find a wide variety of sneakers, from vintage classics to the latest limited-edition releases from popular brands such as Nike, Adidas, and Jordan.

At the event, experience the ultimate shopping zone featuring a wide range of vendors of more than 400 along with 250,000 sneakers, accessories and apparel.

In addition to buying and selling, attendees can also participate in sneaker customization workshops, panel discussions, and other events related to sneaker culture. Take part in the '40 for 40' competition and win amazing rewards and surprise packages.

Attendies of this upcoming event will also get a chance to meet Gary Payton aka The Glove and NBA legend. Not only that, but Nate Robinson aka 'Kryptonate' Robinson will also be present at the event.

The event has expanded globally and now holds events in various countries, including Canada, Germany, Japan, and China. Sneaker Con 2023 will also take place in Detroit and Singapore in the coming months.

The event has become a must-attend for sneakerheads and has played a significant role in the growth of the sneaker culture worldwide.

