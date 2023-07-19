Sneakerheads excited for the upcoming SoleFly x Air Jordan 10 "Chocolate": "Never wanted a 10 so bad"

SoleFly and the Jordan Brand have a long-standing relationship and they are once again bringing a new version of Air Jordan 10 dressed on a chocolate color palate. The first look of the pair has been shared by SoleFly founder Carlos J. Prieto via Instagram and fans are loving the new version of the Jordan sneaker model. Even though AJ 10 is not among the most popular sneaker model from the series, with the new chocolate makeover, fans are obsessing over the pair.

The Air Jordan 10 was released as part of the "remastered" Air Jordan Retro series and has been re-released in new colorways. The sneaker features soft, lightweight cushioning and offers a performance-inspired design. Despite being one of the underrated Air Jordan sneakers, it seems like this collaboration with SoleFly will again bring back the hype for AJ 10 sneakers.

Sneakerheads excited for SoleFly x AJ10 "Chocolate" (Image via @chinojp3/Instagram)

Fans are hyping the upcoming SoleFly x Air Jordan 10 "Chocolate" sneakers

SoleFly and the Jordan Brand have collaborated on several footwear releases in the past, with the upcoming SoleFly x Air Jordan 10 "Chocolate" set to be their latest launch. When it comes to sneakers from this partnership, the expectation level of the fans gets high every time as their releases turn out to be innovative and exciting more often than not. Fans can expect premium materials and unique designs.

The main attraction of the new SoleFly x Air Jordan 10 "Chocolate" sneaker is the constriction with detailed design. The Tinker Hatfield-designed shoe's upper is typically made of leather panels, but for this collaboration, a chocolate-colored sensuous suede is used instead. The tongues and internal liners both have cream accents; the tongues swap out the typical "Jordan 23" branding for a "SoleFly" hit. To complete the tonal pattern, the curved midsole parts, and treads are also painted dark brown.

And this brand new dark brown AJ 10 has won the fan's hearts. Sneakerheads have flooded the comment section of the Instagram post by Carlos Prieto, saying that finally an Air Jordan 10 sneaker can be hyped. People are saying that the new sneaker pair looks "dope" and "comfortable."

Fans now just cannot wait to get their hand on these sneakers. It always has been Air Jordan 1 that grabbed most of the attention and popularity among the sneakerhead community. But this time it seems like SoleFly is ready to take over with AJ 10. Here are some of the comments from Prieto's Instagram post that show the excitement of the sneakerheads.

Any information regarding the release date and pricing details of SoleFly x Air Jordan 10 "Chocolate" has not been disclosed by the two brands. So, keep an eye on the brand's official sites to get further information.