Snickers Rockin' Nut Road: where to buy, availability, and all you need to know

SNICKERS®, a proud subsidiary of Mars, announced on February 15, 2023, that fan-favorite SNICKERS Rockin' Nut Road will return to store shelves later this month, delighting SNICKERS fans across the country.

The returning candy bar is stuffed with roasted almonds, smooth caramel, and delectable nougat flavored with marshmallows and covered in decadent dark chocolate.

Mars Snickers Rockin' Nut Road has been a hit for over a decade

Snickers Rockin' Nut Road first debuted as a limited-edition product over ten years ago and became an instant fan favorite. Some fans even demanded that the brand reintroduce it.

Mike Wood | FLEXY ART @Enirgy_Official @garyvee Hands down Snickers Rockin Nut Road. The sad thing is they were limited time. If anyone has the connections to bring it back. I’ll be first in line. @garyvee Hands down Snickers Rockin Nut Road. The sad thing is they were limited time. If anyone has the connections to bring it back. I’ll be first in line. https://t.co/2EwZ8Ft85q

To their delight, the corporation did indeed pay attention. Retailers across the country will soon sell Snickers Rockin' Nut Road as single bars, larger "Share Size" singles, and multiples in "Share Size" packs.

Martin Terwilliger, Senior Director of Marketing at Mars Wrigley, commented on the launch in a statement:

"At Mars, we are consumer-obsessed. Fans have shared their love for SNICKERS Rockin' Nut Road and called for the return of this delicious, one-of-a-kind flavor. There's nothing like being able to excite our fans with the return of a product so many of them have requested."

He further concluded by saying that by reintroducing SNICKERS Rockin' Nut Road, a richly delicious treat with the unique flavor and texture only SNICKERS can offer, the brand is thrilled to bring about moments of everyday bliss.

In addition, marshmallow flavors are currently trending, with many people being attracted to their sweetness and simplicity. If you're looking for a marshmallow nougat candy, this one might do the trick.

Without saying how long the famous treat will be in production, the company is urging consumers to stock up while they still can. You can be rest assured that this candy bar will satisfy your sweet tooth.

In brief about Mars, Incorporated

The philosophy of Mars Incorporated is that how they conduct business now sets the stage for the world we wish to live in tomorrow. Mars is a multinational, family-owned corporation that is constantly changing, innovating, and developing in order to improve the world.

The brand has over 140,000 devoted Associates working throughout their broad and growing array of premium confectionery, food, and pet care products and services.

They have created some of the most well-known brands in the world, including Ben's OriginalTM, CESAR, Cocoavia, DOVE, EXTRA, KIND, M&M's, SNICKERS, PEDIGREE, ROYAL CANIN, and WHISKAS, with annual sales close to $45 billion.

