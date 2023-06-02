SNIPES x Adidas Forum Low "Peach Tree" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

On June 1, Adidas launched the Forum Low "Peach Tree" sneakers in collaboration with SNIPES. Just a few days ago, on May 19, Adidas introduced a rendition of the same model in collaboration with BAPE, named Adidas Forum Low 84 'Blue Camo' and 'Green Camo'. These military-like printed sneakers were highly well-received by the sneakerhead community.

Considering this high anticipation, the brand decided to launch another version of the Adidas Forum sneakers with collaborative efforts with SNIPES. It is a streetwear brand that started as a German-based retailer and has now expanded globally. The brand has a strong focus on shaping and driving the streetwear culture, and it has provided sneakers and streetwear to urban youth since 1998.

SNIPES and Adidas came together and launched the brand new Forum Low "Peach Tree" sneakers. These sneakers are currently exclusively available via SNIPES official website and retail for $110.

SNIPES x Adidas Forum Low "Peach Tree" sneakers are available in men's sizes

SNIPES "Peach Tree" sneakers (Image via SNIPES)

The recently released SNIPES x Adidas Forum Low "Peach Tree" sneakers feature a distinctive suede top in the color of Georgia's state fruit, the peach. This special partnership makes various nods to the Georgian capital.

The design is intricately ingrained in Atlanta's personality, from lace dubraes sporting the area code "404" to the creative use of a peach-themed trefoil emblem on the lateral side and the tongue of the silhouette. The sole of the shoe displays pivot points with a large "A" letter prominently displayed, adding an additional layer of respect and highlighting the significance of the city.

The Forum Low "Peach Tree" cooperation will be celebrated on June 3 in Atlanta with a lively daylong party organized by SNIPES. The events, which are scheduled to take place at Melvin Drive Park from 12 to 4 pm ET, will feature a variety of regionally popular games, including a double dutch competition, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, and a mouthwatering barbecue competition.

SNIPES also decided to take the lead in renovating the Melvin Drive Park basketball court as a way to give back to the neighborhood. The renovated court will mirror the sneaker's color scheme, creating a visual link between the item and the neighborhood that served as inspiration.

As SNIPES introduced the Adidas Forum Low "Peach Tree" sneakers, the brand stated,

"Since its release in '84, the adidas Forum has made a name for itself as a must-have sneaker. Coming in hot just in time for summer, these Peach 404s are the colorways that brings the JUICE! Representing Atlanta, these SNIPES exclusives are here to steal the show. Gaining huge fanfare on the basketball court and in popular music alike, the Forum cemented it's iconic status. This iteration of the classic shoes pays homage to its 80s roots, featuring an ankle strap design alongside low top craftsmanship intended for casual streetwear."

SNIPES "Peach Tree" sneakers (Image via SNIPES) SNIPES

Adidas Forum Low sneakers feature a unique silhouette that features a premium leather upper matched with suede overlays as well as a distinctive buckle fastening. On the other hand, SNIPES is a significant brand in the streetwear culture, and it has remained true to its deep roots in the global street culture community. Combining these two, the new "Peach Tree" sneakers are a unique result. Fans can get a pair right now from the SNIPES website for $110.

