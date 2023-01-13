"So mean"- Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans call out Chloe for talking rudely to Amanda and Juliette

Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5 episode 11 aired on MTV this Thursday, January 12 at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, Juliette and Amanda discussed their recent fight with Chloe where they had accused her of being judgemental. Juliette felt that ever since Chloe got married, she had been saying mean things about other people's life choices and that she sees the world in a different way.

Amanda, for her part, could not understand why Chloe wanted to let go of her friends after getting married.

Both Amanda and Chloe's mother drove to Chloe's brand launch party in the same car as they felt that their daughters had been friends for many years and would resolve their differences soon.

However, Chloe talked rudely to Amanda at the launch party and even asked her if the flowers she bought were real. Amanda said that she was proud of Chloe for her success but the latter just said, "okay." Juliette apologized to Chloe for saying that she was judgemental but confessed that it was true.

Chloe accused Amanda and Juliette of ganging up on her while Juliette felt that the former did not think about anyone's feelings. She said that Chloe had no filter and that her words hurt others sometimes.

Juliette did not want this to be the end of their friendship, but Chloe revealed that she was planning to run away to Siesta Key so that they would even see her again.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans felt that Chloe was a very mean person and slammed her for talking rudely to her friends of many years.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans want Chloe to quit the show

Over the past many episodes, Chloe has been seen commenting on Sam's "partying" lifestyle, Jordana's decision to stay with Sam, and Amanda's decision to hang out with Juliette's ex-boyfriend.

However, she was offended when others commented on her marriage and life choices.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans wanted Chloe to leave the show as she was being very negative towards others.

JessC @Je55C90 #SiestaKey Chloe is gaslighting all of the viewers right now. Saying the girls keep taking little jabs at her Chloe is gaslighting all of the viewers right now. Saying the girls keep taking little jabs at her😂 #SiestaKey

KARLTONTCLAY @KARLTONTCLAY Chloe needs to leave the show for real…. And not that fake resignation she tried to do last season in that whack video message…. #SiestaKey Chloe needs to leave the show for real…. And not that fake resignation she tried to do last season in that whack video message…. #SiestaKey

renee mcmillen @rmcmillen105 #siestakey Not a troll,never post negativity. But how is Chloe even given a platform. She’s literally the worst! Everyone needs a friend like Madison though Not a troll,never post negativity. But how is Chloe even given a platform. She’s literally the worst! Everyone needs a friend like Madison though 💙#siestakey

Sammy T. @SamanthaJT86 Did Chloe just say “her healing journey triggers people” LOL. This is the one time I’ll agree with her. IT TRIGGERS PEOPLE BECAUSE YOU ARE A TERRIBLE FRIEND AND TREAT YOUR FRIENDS LIKE THEY ARE BENEATH YOU. #SiestaKey Did Chloe just say “her healing journey triggers people” LOL. This is the one time I’ll agree with her. IT TRIGGERS PEOPLE BECAUSE YOU ARE A TERRIBLE FRIEND AND TREAT YOUR FRIENDS LIKE THEY ARE BENEATH YOU. #SiestaKey

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Chloe should feel hurt about being called judgmental because that's how she has been recently! #SiestaKey Chloe should feel hurt about being called judgmental because that's how she has been recently! #SiestaKey

Leila Marie @LeiMarie83 The shade and disrespect is too real for me. I cannot. LISTEN! Had Chloe asked me if the flowers were real after I had given them to her?! Gimme these backThe shade and disrespect is too real for me. I cannot. #SiestaKey LISTEN! Had Chloe asked me if the flowers were real after I had given them to her?! Gimme these back😒 The shade and disrespect is too real for me. I cannot. #SiestaKey https://t.co/Ti0bOPvgJj

ChinoThaBadGuy😎 @ICanOnlyBeChino #SiestaKey

Chloe saying she's done and I'm like..... Chloe saying she's done and I'm like..... #SiestaKeyChloe saying she's done and I'm like..... https://t.co/308YU6k0Qx

Ima @ImaNegg6 #SiestaKey

I absolutely cannot stand Chloe. She is the worst! She is completely and totally judgmental. She thinks she’s she’s righteous. I absolutely cannot stand Chloe. She is the worst! She is completely and totally judgmental. She thinks she’s she’s righteous. #SiestaKey I absolutely cannot stand Chloe. She is the worst! She is completely and totally judgmental. She thinks she’s she’s righteous. https://t.co/Dh71xwMX6G

What happened on Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5 episode 11?

MTV's description of the episode, titled Is It Worth the Risk?, reads:

"Juliette continues her struggle to mend the friendship between her, Chloe and Amanda; Jordana reveals that she has feelings for Sam and he doesn't know how to react; Chloe makes a big push for her company's future."

This week on Siesta Key: Miami Moves, Madisson's husband Ish showed his tattoo of baby Elliot's hand and encouraged his wife to write a book on her loss. Madisson and Ish lost their first child, Elliot, during birth and were trying to overcome the difficult period.

Jordana revealed that she had romantic feelings towards Sam, who was shocked after the revelation. Sam did not want to ruin their friendship, but his mother and best friend Mike encouraged him to get into a relationship with Jordana. The two later discussed the same and felt that it was worth taking a risk.

Sam's ex, Meghan, was also shocked after the revelation as Jordana had told her there was no scope for any relationship between her and Sam.

MTV airs new episodes of Siesta Key: Miami Moves every Thursday at 8 pm ET.

