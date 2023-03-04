"So more Nikes inspired by Asics": Bruce Lee inspired new Clot X Nike colorway has fans wondering

Soon Nike will release Clotez "Black/Varsity Maize" colorway sneakers in collaboration with CLOT. This updated version has a stylish yellow and black getup.

The new sneakers are expected to be available on CLOT.com, Nike.com, the SNKRS app, and at other selected online and offline shops on March 10th, 2023. The price tag for this pair is $140.

It has only been a week since the first look at the sneakers was released via various social media posts and since then, fans have been obsessing over it. They are quite excited about the release and are all ready to grab their first pair of Clotez "Black/Varsity Maize" colorway sneakers.

Here is what @smoothieoper8tor, a fan commented on Instagram:

"So more Nikes inspired by Asics."

Fans react to new Clot X Nike colorway sneakers

Fans react to new Clotez colorway sneakers (Image via Instagram)

Collaborations between the two brands have been popular in the past, with many of their releases selling out quickly and becoming highly sought after by collectors.

It seems like this new collobation will be a hit too. Sneakerheads are going crazy over these sporty looking silhouettes and eagerly waiting for the official release and are all ready to refresh their wardrobe with this cool pair of Clotez sneakers.

Check out some of the comments from the sneakerheads on Instagram.

Fan comments (Image via Instagram)

Another Instagram comment from a fan, @jaysonevander:

"NAH THESE ARE HARDEST SHOES IVE EVER SEEN 10/10 🔥🔥🔥"

This is the type of reaction that can be found all over social media platforms. However, among the uncountable number of positive and appriciting comments, there's always some critisim that can be found.

For example, @whoisjohnnykilroy commented on Instagram:

"Bruce would be surprised of the bad quality of Nike sneakers and he’d prefer to wear some adidas or even New Balance’s"

Well, it can't be helped. Good always comes with some negativity. Fortunately, in front of the amount of love and appreciation showered by the fans and sneakerheads, any negative aura can be washed away easily.

More about the new Clot X Nike colorway

Clot has collaborated with the sneaker brand on several occasions, including the Clot X Nike Air Max 1 "Kiss of Death" in 2006, which is considered one of the most iconic sneaker collaborations of all time.

In 2021, the two brands released a new collaboration featuring the Air Max 1 and Air Max 90 silhouettes, which sold out quickly and received a lot of attention from sneaker enthusiasts.

The new 2023 Clotez "Black/Varsity Maize" colorway sneakers will be released exclusively in men's sizes. The model features bright yellow leather uppers topped with black Swooshes accompanied by nylon tongues.

The two brands' collaborations often feature unique designs and materials that appeal to sneaker enthusiasts and collectors. The popularity of Clot x Nike sneakers is quite high among the sneakerhead community.

Their collaborations have always been well-received by sneaker enthusiasts and have become highly coveted items in the sneaker market.

By looking at the fan's reaction, it is clear that this new collaboration will also be a big hit. Now, for the sneakerheads who are eagerly waiting for the release, it's just a 6 day count-down.

Poll : 0 votes