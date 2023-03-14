’’Some heavy stuff’’: The Last of Us star Merle Dandridge opens up on heartbreaking season finale

It is safe to say that The Last of Us has spread across the world much like the virus that has caused an apocalypse inside the HBO series.

Adapted from a beloved video game of the same name and starring Bella Ramsay and Pedro Pascal in the leading roles, the series has been a resounding success since its very first episode. Viewers will have to wait for some time before getting to see more of this post-apocalyptic world on screen.

The Last of Us season 1 reached its conclusion on March 12, 2023, which also managed to break some impressive records in the streaming world. The heartfelt finale was just as impressive and emotional as the rest of the brilliantly made series. Titled Look for the Light, it ruffled some feathers unsurprisingly.

Merle Dandridge, who had the unique opportunity to reprise her role from the video game, spoke about the finale to The Hollywood Reporter and recalled how emotionally driven the finale was, stating:

"It was difficult to lay in that blood, and I had a hard day on set that day,...Wrestling with the physicality and taking on that kind of violence — and also carrying all of Marlene’s hopes, and then watching those things die in that scene — was some heavy stuff."

While all the actors put their hearts and soul into their roles in The Last of Us, Marlene Dandridge could do it in two different ways.

"Live-action gave me an opportunity to play Marlene with my entire instrument": The Last of Us star Merle Dandridge on acting in both mediums

Merle Dandridge was the only one to reprise her role from the video game, a rare thing in almost all adaptations. The Last of Us star skillfully delivered on both, especially the rather crushing finale that saw Marlene during a flashback, where she had to put Anna to her death shortly after the birth of Ellie.

According to Dandridge, this was one of the most complicated scenes she had to do as Marlene in The Last of Us. The challenging performance demanded a range of physical and emotional overtones from the actor. She recalled:

"So my heart’s affinity as Marlene to always protect Ellie — and by her connection to it, protect Ashley — made it so difficult to be put in a position to have to end [Ashley’s new character’s] life. But it was an important piece for the audience."

The flashback served as a crucial piece of the puzzle for both viewers and the leads in the series. Her character is also crucial in understanding Ellie's story in the present day. The stories, however, differed slightly in the video game and the series, with Merle being a part of both mediums.

She recalled doing these varied roles, saying:

"Live-action gave me an opportunity to play Marlene with my entire instrument, rather than my voice and perhaps just the physical echo of what I might do in the mocap suit. This was an opportunity to bring my whole spirit and my whole self into bringing her to life. And, really interestingly, I realized when I first stepped on to set that there was a little bit of trepidation."

The Last of Us has already been renewed for a second season and will soon return to continue the story of Ellie and Joel. Till then, the series is streaming on HBO Max.

