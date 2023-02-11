Somebody I Used to Know ending explained: Did Ally and Sean get back together? 

Unfortunately, Somebody I Used to Know did not end with Ally and Sean getting back together.

Those who enjoy bittersweet love stories will find Somebody I Used to Know to be a heartwarming watch. Alison Brie's portrayal of a woman suffering a midlife crisis has been paired brilliantly with compelling performances by Jay Ellis and Kiersey Clemons.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"On a trip to her hometown, workaholic Ally (Alison Brie) reminisces with her first love Sean (Jay Ellis), and starts to question everything about the person she's become. Things only get more confusing when she meets Sean's fiancé, Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons), who reminds her of the person she used to be."

Although pretty straightforward, let's take a closer look at how Somebody I Used to Know concluded.

Disclaimer: Major spoilers ahead.

Did Somebody I Used to Know end with Ally disrupting Sean and Cassidy's wedding?

At the end of Somebody I Used to Know, viewers see Ally conducting an interview with a nudist at a nude resort. She and her filming crew were also unclothed, as the interviewee was feeling uncomfortable on camera prior to that.

Earlier, viewers saw Cassidy's parents show up at her wedding, something which angered the latter. Cassidy hadn't spoken to her parents for ages because they were not accepting of her lifestyle and sexuality. Ally had invited them in hopes of reconciliation but wasn't aware of the degree of strain between the family.

When Cassidy saw her parents, she had an outburst, and her father retaliated with hate and discontent. Her parents left soon after. Cassidy thought it was Sean who had invited them, leading to a massive argument between the two, which ended with the bride calling off the wedding.

Sean then visited Ally in her room and had a breakdown. When Ally explained to Sean what Cassidy wanted, he got enraged and said some extremely hurtful things to his ex, leaving her silently weeping in her room. Soon after, Ally visited the bride and spoke to her, making the latter realize how much Sean loved her.

The next morning, when Sean knocked on the door hoping to win back Cassidy, she asked him why he had invited her parents. Sean then revealed that he had nothing to do with it, and Ally confessed that she was the one who had come up with the plan. The bride and groom reconciled, leading to the wedding happening after all.

Ally then left the hotel, bidding Sean goodbye for one last time. Although she does go home and cry, her kind mother helps her realize what she is capable of.

We previously learned that Ally's reality TV show was getting renewed, but she gives it away to her friend Kayla. By the end of the film, we see Ally and her naked crew interviewing a nudist. She also gets asked on a date by her cameraman.

Somebody I Used to Know is streaming worldwide on Prime Video.

