Sonic Under $3 Craves menu explored

As part of its new Under $3 Craves menu, Sonic is launching a deal offering three fan favorites from its select menu for less than three dollars.

The Under $3 Craves lineup, in contrast to the Under $2 Craves lineup, consists primarily of small-sized sweets and snacks. However, there are a few menu items on there that are filling and satisfying enough to keep customers happy.

Sonic Under $3 Craves menu allows customers to choose between three items

The exciting menu offers customers a choice of three products. They can choose from any of the following select menu items as part of the new value menu for just $2.99 each:

Quarter Pounder Double Cheeseburger: Two 100 percent pure beef, seasoned patties layered with two slices of American cheese, pickles, ketchup, and mustard on a toasted bun.

Chili Cheese Coney: This is an All-Beef hot dog topped with warm chili and cheddar cheese served in a soft, warm bakery bun.

: This is an All-Beef hot dog topped with warm chili and cheddar cheese served in a soft, warm bakery bun. Chicken Slinger: This comprises a 100 percent all-white meat crispy chicken fillet topped with creamy mayonnaise and crinkle-cut pickles and served on a warm brioche bun.

For a limited time, the Under $3 Craves menu is available at participating Sonic Drive-In restaurants around the country.

Back in December, Sonic offered a new $2 Craves menu

The new Under $2 Craves menu was made available at participating locations, adding yet another value-oriented offering.

The Jr. Cheeseburger, Oreo Cookie & Chocolate Sweet Mini Sundae, Snickers Bar & Caramel Sweet Mini Sundae, and Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wraps are the four menu items on the value menu. Each of them is priced under $2.

The Jr. Cheeseburger costs $1.99 and comes on a plain bun with a 100% pure Junior beef patty, a piece of American cheese, pickles, ketchup, and mustard.

The Frito Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap, which costs $1.49, combines spicy chili, crispy Fritos, and melting cheddar cheese in a warm wheat tortilla.

The Oreo Cookie & Chocolate Sweet Small Sundae costs $1.99 and has real vanilla ice cream on top of crushed Oreo cookies and chocolate syrup.

The Snickers Bars & Caramel Sweet Mini Sundae costs $1.99 and has vanilla ice cream with caramel syrup and Snickers Bar pieces on top.

About Sonic

Sonic was the eleventh-largest chain of drive-in fast food restaurants in the country as of 2020, with more than 35,000 locations spread across 46 states. It is primarily known for its freshly prepared meals, car-hop services, and menu items including extra-long cheese coneys and toaster sandwiches. The business originated with Troy Smith's 1953 establishment of the Top Hat Drive-In (later Sonic) in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

The 2,000th Sonic Drive-In opened in Oklahoma City in 1999, and the business' 2001 sales totaled $2 billion. For the ninth year running, Forbes named Sonic one of the 200 Best Small Businesses in America in October 2003, and Entrepreneur selected Sonic as one of the best franchise opportunities in the country.

In 2003, Sonic celebrated its 50th anniversary, and "America's Drive-In" was available in every town of over 4,000 people in Oklahoma. Along the Bricktown Canal in the heart of Oklahoma City, a new Sonic headquarters building was built at the beginning of the twenty-first century. Sonic was then purchased by Inspire Brands in 2018.

