Sorry About the Demon release date, plot, cast, and more

Shudder's new horror-comedy, titled Sorry About the Demon, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Thursday, January 19, 2023. The movie focuses on a man whose already complicated life takes a shocking turn when he discovers that his house is haunted.

The film is written and directed by noted filmmaker Emily Hagins and stars Jon Michael Simpson in the lead role, along with several others portraying pivotal supporting roles.

Sorry About the Demon has a runtime of around 105 minutes.

Sorry About the Demon on Shudder: Trailer, plot, what to expect, and more details explored

On January 10, 2023, Shudder released the official trailer for Sorry About the Demon, offering a peek into several hilariously creepy moments set to unfold in the film. The trailer opens with Will, whose life is in complete disarray after his girlfriend breaks up with him.

Midway through the trailer, it is revealed that Will's house is haunted, which makes things worse for him as he tries to make sense of what's happening around him. Overall, the trailer maintains the right balance between comedy and horror without coming off as campy. Along with the trailer, Shudder released the film's official synopsis, which reads:

''What's worse than getting dumped? For Will, it's finding out that his new place is haunted. Now faced with a quarter-life crisis and a house full of spirits, Will must figure out how to make things right with his ex-girlfriend AND banish the sacrifice-seeking demon residing in his house.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis for Sorry About the Demon, viewers can look forward to a thoroughly entertaining film, replete with many quirky characters. Fans of horror-comedy flicks like Scream, Cabin in the Woods, and Happy Death Day will certainly enjoy the film.

A quick look at Sorry About the Demon cast

Sorry About the Demon stars Jon Michael Simpson in the lead role of Will. Michael Simpson looks pretty impressive in the film, capturing his character's goofiness, vulnerabilities, and fear with stunning ease. His remarkable comic charm and sense of humor elevates the trailer to a different level altogether. Hence viewers can look forward to a memorable performance from the talented actor.

Apart from Sorry About the Demon, Jon Michael Simpson has starred in Scare Package, The Tiny Life of Butcher Duke, and The One You're With, to name a few.

Olivia Ducayen co-stars with Michael Simpson in another pivotal role as Aimee, Will's girlfriend who abandons him, leaving him completely broken. Ducayen looks equally brilliant in the trailer and is expected to play a significant part in the storyline. Ducayen has previously appeared in quite a few short films like Existential Therapy, B-Side, The Open Door, and many more.

The rest of the supporting cast includes actors like:

Paige Evans as Amy

Dave Peniuk as Ken Sellers

Sarah Cleveland as Tammy Sellers

Jude Zappala as Jake Sellers

Presley Allard as Grace Sellers

Director Emily Hagins is known for her work in films like Pathogen, Grow Up, Tony Phillips, and more. Don't forget to catch the horror-comedy on Shudder on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

