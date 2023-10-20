SOUKUU by The North Face x UNDERCOVER: Everything we know so far

SOUKUU by The North Face x UNDERCOVER presents a thrilling fusion, marrying two distinct yet harmonious design philosophies. In the dynamic world of fashion, collaborations often promise a blend of creativity and innovation. So when two giants like Jun Takahashi’s UNDERCOVER and The North Face come together, the result is bound to redefine style standards.

This partnership, steeped in the legacies of both brands, promises not only a melding of aesthetics but also a seamless integration of functionality and fashion. Set to launch on October 24, fashion aficionados await with bated breath for what might be one of the year's most anticipated lineups.

SOUKUU by The North Face x UNDERCOVER will be released on October 24

The North Face, a titan in the realm of outdoor gear, began its journey in 1966 as a modest mountaineering retail store. Through the decades, it transformed into a brand synonymous with durability and style, catering to both adventurers scaling peaks and city dwellers seeking comfort and flair.

Conversely, UNDERCOVER, birthed by Jun Takahashi in 1990, has consistently championed avant-garde streetwear. Takahashi's ability to blend rebellion with artistry has made UNDERCOVER a favorite among those who value unique sartorial expressions.

The early glimpses of SOUKUU by The North Face x UNDERCOVER are nothing short of captivating. Dominated by shades of red, black, and gray, the teaser hints at a collection that stays true to UNDERCOVER's trademark aesthetic appeal. The expected range is expansive, with early showcases revealing an all-weather jacket and gloves that are both meticulous in design and functional in utility.

Notably, the designs are sprinkled with SOUKUU motifs, further elevated by the unmistakable branding of both The North Face and UNDERCOVER, as well as the intriguing “LOVE/PEACE” inscriptions.

Bridging the Old with the New

The beauty of SOUKUU by The North Face x UNDERCOVER lies in its ability to bring together the best of both worlds. The collaboration is connected with UNDERCOVER's revered streetwear heritage combined with the technical prowess that The North Face brings to the table.

Together, they have crafted a collection that speaks of elegance, yet does not compromise on functionality.

The materials and technologies selected for the collection reflect The North Face's commitment to innovation. Futurefleece, Cloud Down, and Dotknit, staples from their flagship Summit Series and Advanced Mountain Kit Performance line, are prominently featured. These materials, known for their durability and comfort, add a layer of sophistication to the collection.

The standout pieces, including the iconic Nuptse Down jacket, the 50/50 Mountain Down jacket and trousers, and the plush Futurefleece jumpers and trousers, echo the brand's ethos of combining form and function.

SOUKUU by The North Face x UNDERCOVER (image via official website)

In wrapping up, SOUKUU by The North Face x UNDERCOVER is a celebration of design, innovation, and legacy. It invites fashion enthusiasts to witness a synergy that offers both style and substance.

As the collection rolls out on October 24, it promises to be a testament to what happens when two stalwarts collaborate, making it an essential addition to every wardrobe this season.