Soulcatcher ending explained: Does Fang survive the final showdown?

A mind-altering device is at the center of Netflix's latest Polish thriller Soulcatcher. The action-packed movie centers around a war hero-turned-military contractor Kiel, aka Fang, who is sent on a mission to retrieve a woman, Eliza, from the enemy. Fang faces a tragic loss encountering the Soulcatcher device for the first time and learning of its true potential.

The events that follow are a part of the Minister's political agenda. He sends Fang and his mercenary friends, including Harbir, Bull, Storm, and Krzysxtof, to retrieve the device for his gains - to cause people among the people. The Interpol fails to intercept the Minister and his army. This is followed by a gunfight between the two sides, during which most of Fang's friends are either critically wounded or killed.

Fang eventually partners with Interpol to bring down the Minister and destroy the Soulcatcher for good in a showdown. He also tries to save Eliza's father, the brains behind the device, but the scientist blows himself up.

Ultimately, Fang, who is brutally injured, exposes the Minister's true intentions, destroys the device, and is saved by Harbir from the lab right before the entire place explodes.

What happens to Fang and the Soulcatcher during the showdown of the Polish action-thriller?

Soulcatcher starts on a particularly tragic note as Fang has to kill his brother Piotr while on a mission to rescue a woman, Eliza, who General Yousif kidnaped. Piotr gets affected by the mind-altering device that turns him into an aggressive killer, and Fang kills him after realizing that he is beyond saving.

Fang and Harbir are the only survivors arrested by Interpol for their illegal mission. The former, a war hero and military contractor, is again hired by the Minister, who tells them more about the deadly device and the scientist who made it (Eliza's father) before sending Fang and his friends on a second mission. This time, they are to retrieve the device.

After nearly succeeding in their task and killing General Yousif, Fang and his friends, including Harbir, Bull, Storm, and Krzysxtof, are about to celebrate when the Minister and his army take control of the Soulcatcher. Meanwhile, Interpol arrives at the scene, and once the Minister denies surrendering, a gunfight ensues.

During this encounter, Fang and Storm get critically injured, and Krzysxtof is killed by Damien, who they believed was a friend. The enemy also bombs Bull, or so everyone thought. Elsewhere, Harbir is at a safe house with Eliza or Fang's orders.

About two months later, Fang teams up with Interpol to bring down the Minister and his army and promises Eliza to rescue her father, who is held captive at a lab with his device. This showdown is a task Fang decides to pursue on his own and manages to sneak into the lab, where he encounters Damien and kills him for vengeance.

Meanwhile, Eliza's father blows himself up, killing a couple of guards with him. Fang then exposes the true intentions of the Minister to the world, plants a bomb on the device, and is rescued by Harbir moments before its blows up.

The concluding scene shows an angry mob breaking into the Minister's quarters, pushing him to escape in a car driven by Bull, who not only survived the blast but is there to exact revenge for the deception. The film ends with Harbir, Eliza, and Fang at the safe house.

Soulcatcher is now available to stream on Netflix.