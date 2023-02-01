Special Forces: World's Toughest Test episode 6 air time, release date, and plot

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test is set to return with another episode this week. The upcoming episode of the show will feature a challenge that will help the stars overcome their fear and anxiety, while teaching them how to channel it in a productive manner.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"The celebrity recruiters learn a valuable lesson in using fear to inform and help, rather than allowing it to overpower their thoughts; a pole-crossing challenge and a fire run."

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test episode 6 will air on Wednesday, February 1, at 9 pm ET on Fox.

The upcoming episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test will see contestants face their fear of fire

In the upcoming episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, titled Fear, the celebrities will fight fire to overcome their fear of it. Promo pictures from the February 1 segment suggest that recruits will be tasked with wearing fireproof suits as they are set on fire one by one. The picture shows footballer Carli Llyod on fire ahead of the episode.

The decorated athlete spoke about her time on the show while in conversation with Fox News, sharing that the it was “an amazing experience” that gave her a taste of what armed forces experience as they go through the Special Operations selection process. Speaking about the show, she said:

"Now, you don’t last those 10 days, so you either medically withdraw, voluntarily withdraw or you make it all the way to the end. So we’re halfway through."

She added that the show is “all raw” and unscripted and that the cast members did one interview before they started filming. The process apparently took close to four to five hours. During the interview, they spoke of their fears, demons, and the things they are afraid of.

She added that while on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, she formed a different kind of bond than that she has with her USWNT teammates, adding:

"I've never felt closer with a group of strangers than this group, than 15 other recruits that I had never met before… You've got all these stars, but it was an experience where we were all suffering, and we all had to lean on one another."

It comes as no surprise that fans are excited for the upcoming segment of the show to air.

Previously on the show

In last week’s episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, titled Pressure, some celebrities hit their breaking point. Episode 5 started with Danny Amendola rallying the celebrities in the morning. The objective behind having Danny rally everyone was to test his leadership qualities and get them ready for a “death-defying task.”

As part of their first challenge, the contestants had to run to the top of a building with all their gear on and had to repel from the side of the building, the height of which was 250 feet. Hannah Brown, who is terrified of heights, excelled in the challenge with an impressive technique, while Mike Piazza and Anthony Scaramucci failed.

In the next task, the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test recruits had to drive through gunfire and explosives while navigating the route. Danny, Kenya, Mike, Anthony, Carli Lloyd, and Gus Kenworthy failed to complete the task.

Tune in on Wednesday, February 1, at 9 pm ET to see what happens next on the Fox show.

