Spilt Milk 2023: Lineup, tickets, presale, dates, venues & more

Spilt Milk, the highly anticipated music festival has unveiled its star-studded lineup for the year 2023. Topping the lineup are the renowned artists, Post Malone and Dom Dolla. The announcement made on July 4 has generated a wave of excitement among fans eager to witness their favourite performers in action.

The festival spans multiple cities across Australia. It is set to kick off in Canberra on November 25, 2023, followed by a show in the vibrant Gold Coast on November 26.

The festival will then make its way to Ballarat on December 2, before concluding its electrifying journey in Perth on December 3.

The tour pre-sale will begin on July 11, 2023, at 8 am local time, while general sales will begin July 13, 2023, at 8 am local time via their official website.

Spilt Milk’s 2023 line-up features Post Malone and Dom Dolla as the headliners of the festival

The upcoming 2023 Spilt Milk Festival is set to be an extraordinary event, as it brings together a multitude of renowned artists. Fans are particularly thrilled to learn that the festival's lineup includes headliners such as Post Malone and Dam Dolla.

Here's the full lineup of Spilt Milk's 2023 festival below:

Post Malone

Dom Dolla

Aitch

Budjerah

Chris Lake

Cub Sport

David Kushner

Dermot Kennedy

Djanaba

Grentperez

Jessie Murph

Lastlines

Latto

Lime Cordiale

May-A

Mincy

Ocean Alley

Pacific Avenue

PartiBoi69

Peach PRC

Poolclvb

Redhook

Royel Otis

The Buoys

The Dreggs

Tia Gostelow

Tkay Maidza

However, the festival has not yet announced a schedule for each day, where the particular artist will be performing. For more updates, fans can follow their social media accounts to stay updated about the tour.

Spilt Milk is an Australian Music festival started in 2016

Spilt Milk is an Australian music festival first held in Canberra in 2016. It has since expanded to Ballarat in 2019, Gold Coast in 2022, and Perth in 2023. The festival is known for its diverse lineup of international and local artists, as well as a large-scale production and family-friendly atmosphere.

Spilt Milk was established by Kicks Entertainment, a Canberra-based events company. The festival's name is a reference to the Australian slang term spilt milk, which means, something that cannot be undone.

The festival was first held on December 3, 2016, at Commonwealth Park in Canberra. The lineup featured a mix of local and international artists, including The Presets, Peking Duk, Alison Wonderland, and Hermitude. The festival was a sell-out success, with over 15,000 people in attendance.

It is one of Australia's fastest-selling music festivals, with tickets selling out within hours of going on sale each year. The festival attracts music fans from all over Australia due to its popularity. It offers a complete experience for fans, with a wide variety of food and drink options. It has become a well-known event in the Australian summer festival season, gaining recognition worldwide.

The 2019 festival in Ballarat attracted over 20,000 people, and the 2022 festival on the Gold Coast drew over 30,000 attendees. With each year the festival is expanding. The festival's lineup has also continued to expand, with recent years featuring artists such as Post Malone, The Chainsmokers, and Charli XCX.

Poll : 0 votes