Squared Love Everlasting on Netflix ending explained: Did Monica and Enzo get married?  

Netflix's Squared Love Everlasting was directed by Filip Zylber and written by Natalia Matuszek and Wiktor Piatkowski. Starring Miroslaw Baka, Mateusz Banasiuk, and Adrianna Chlebicka, the film showcased the exploits of a happy couple whose world turned upside down after a figure from their past barged into their lives.

At the end of Squared Love Everlasting, Monica and Enzo put their differences aside and decided to get married. They loved each other and couldn't stay away from each other.

According to IMDb, the synopsis of Squared Love Everlasting reads,

"In this third "Squared Love" film, Monika and Enzo's whirlwind romance heads toward a fairy-tale ending until a bombshell revelation changes everything."

Squared Love Everlasting on Netflix ending explained: Who was Antek's father?

In Squared Love Everlasting, when Monica gets herself self-tested for pregnancy, she realizes she will become a mother. It was hard for her to accept that she was stepping into motherhood. However, her fiance Enzo was getting ready to become a parent.

Enzo was visited by two priests named Ola And Bazyli. While it was not revealed, it looked like the duo were gay and with each other. The couple told Enzo that he was supposed to fix things with a woman named Ewa. Enzo was a religious person, so he listened to the priests. He and his finance, Monica, began searching for the women from his long list of exes.

After a lot of searching, they finally stumbled into Ewa. Enzo's ex was a carefree woman who had a son named Antek. While Ewa kept quiet initially, she soon revealed to Enzo that he was Antek's father.

Even though Enzo was shocked, he instantly developed a bond with the child. The mother and child then moved in with Enzo and Monica. Ewa was being very intrusive with the couple's life. While Enzo didn't mind his ex, Monica was getting increasingly irritated.

At times, Ewa left Antek with his father and Monica and wouldn't return for several days. Antek revealed that this behavior of hers was normal. Even this revelation didn't bother Enzo, but Monica was heavily concerned. Bazyli then hired a private investigator, and the truth was brought in front of everyone. Monica herself found out that her pregnancy was false.

Ewa was broke and in heavy debt. She neither had a bank account nor an address. She ran for her creditors and didn't want anybody to find her. She even lied that Antek was Enzo's son. She had no clue who Antek's birth father was.

Ewa finally got a paternity test, but Monica and Enzo surprisingly decided not to look at it. This decision was bizarre as Ewa tried to ruin their relationship and wedding. She badly wanted to take Monica's place. Enzo, too, was weirdly obsessed with the little boy.

Enzo wanted to be a father figure to Antek. Monica was not okay with this, and the couple realized they had a conflict of interest. With no other option, they called their relatives and instructed them to call off the wedding. However, their relatives wanted the wedding to take place.

The couple then decided to talk about their differences and finally decided to get married. They realized they were in love with each other. Squared Love Everlasting ended with Enzo and Monica entering the church and getting married. It was not revealed what was going to happen to Antek or Ewa. Maybe there could be a fourth installment, but nothing has been announced.