St. Vincent 2024 ‘All Born Screaming’ North American tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

St. Vincent 2024 All Born Screaming North American tour is scheduled to be held from May 22, 2024 to September 20, 2024, in venues across mainland United States and Canada. The tour will be in support of the singer's upcoming album of the same name.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as San Francisco, Vancouver and New York City, amongst others. St. Vincent announced the tour via a post on her official Instagram page on March 28, 2024:

Citibank presale for the St. Vincent tour will be available from April 2, 2024 at 10:00 am local time and can be accessed with the first six digits of a valid Citibank credit or debit card.

This will be followed by a Live Nation presale on April 3, 2024 at 10:00 am local time for select shows. Interested patrons may try the code RIFF to access said presale. Simultaneously, a Ticketmaster presale will also be available.

From April 4, 2024 at 10:00 am local time, venue presales will be live, which can be accessed with individual venue codes or subscriptions. At the same time, a Spotify presale will also be available.

General tickets will be available from April 5, 2024 at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster or other reputed ticket vendors.

St. Vincent 2024 All Born Screaming North American tour dates and venues

St.Vincent is set to release her latest studio album, All Born Screaming, on April 26, 2024 via Virgin Music Group. Speaking about the album in an exclusive interview with NME on February 29, 2024, the singer elaborated on the theme and concept of the album, stating:

"In general on this record, there’s no character – it’s just me. It’s just the sound of the inside of my head. I produced it so my hand is on every moment. I think this idea of the brokenness that you feel has a lot of layers to it."

The singer continued:

"On the one hand, I can walk in this room and anyone who sees me, man, they want me! I’m on it! I could rule this world. Then the second that is punctured, you see the grizzly meat underneath of rage and fear and loathing and brokenness. That’s just the gnarliness of existence."

Now St. Vincent is set to embark on a tour in support of her album after its release, and she will be bringing along a number of special guests for said tour. Momma, Yves Tumour, Eartheater and Dorian Electra will accompany the singer on her album tour.

The full list of dates and venues for the St. Vincent 2024 All Born Screaming North American tour is given below:

May 22, 2024 – Ventura, California at The Majestic Ventura Theater

May 25, 2024 – San Francisco, California at The Masonic

August 8, 2024 – Bend, Oregon at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 11, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Orpheum

August 13, 2024 – Boise, Idaho at Knitting Factory

August 14, 2024 – Ogden, Utah at Twilight Concert Series

August 16, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Greek Theater

September 5, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

September 6, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Met

September 10, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York at Brooklyn Paramount

September 11, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York at Brooklyn Paramount

September 13, 2024 – Washington D.C. at Anthem

September 14, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Massey Hall

September 16, 2024 – Ann Arbor, Michigan at Michigan Theater

September 20, 2024 – St. Paul, Minnesota at The Palace Theater

Aside from her upcoming album, St. Vincent will also perform at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival this year, as well as at the Northside Festival 2024 and Best Kept Secret Festival.