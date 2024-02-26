Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more⁩

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Episode 4 is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 3:00 a.m. ET on Disney+.

The series will continue the story from the cliffhanger ending of season 2, focusing on Clone Force 99's mission to rescue Omega from the Empire and their involvement in the formation of the Rebel Alliance.

A shot from the series (Image via Instagram, @starwars)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 premiered with a three-episode rundown featuring an unexpected cameo from a key Star Wars villain.

The third episode of the final season featured a ceremonial visit from Emperor Palpatine to Doctor Hemlock's abode atop Mount Tantiss. Star Wars fans are fairly certain of its intent after its initial mention in The Mandalorian season 3.

[Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 episode 4. Please read at your own discretion.]

When is Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 episode 4 releasing? Details of date and time

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 Episode 4, titled A Different Approach, is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ internationally at the following times, depending on fans' time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time (PST) Wednesday February 28, 2024 12:00 a.m. PT Central Standard Time (CST) Wednesday February 28, 2024 2:00 a.m. CT Eastern Standard Time (EST) Wednesday February 28, 2024 3:00 a.m. ET Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Wednesday February 28, 2024 8:00 a.m. GMT Central European Time (CET) Wednesday February 28, 2024 9:00 a.m. CET Indian Standard Time (IST) Wednesday February 28, 2024 1:30 p.m. IST Philippine Time (PHT) Wednesday February 28, 2024 4:00 p.m. PHT Australia Central Standard Time (ACST) Wednesday February 28, 2024 6:30 p.m. ACST

Where to watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 episode 4?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 episode 4 will premiere on Disney+.

Additionally, Disney+ has announced the release date for Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Episode 4 and the schedule, which consists of 12 remaining episodes.

Recap of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, season 3, Episode 3

Building on the foundation of Confined, episode 3's plot came full circle when Omega and Crosshair staged their daring escape from Mount Tantiss. It was fascinating to watch this modest story unfold over two episodes and culminate in the third. The goal was for Omega and Crosshair to work together, rather than escape Tantiss.

Episodes 1 and 3 improved Omega and Crosshair, bringing him back to the batch with Hunter, and Wrecker depends on her. The series also had huge Star Wars connections.

Most of The Bad Batch's story somehow explains Palpatine's return in The Rise of Skywalker. Palpatine has always supported cloning to protect his life and empire from Star Wars Legends.

What to expect from Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 episode 4?

The official description of episode 4, A Different Approach, is as follows:

Members of a unique squad of clones find their way in a changing galaxy in the aftermath of the Clone War.

The upcoming weeks will also feature epic moments for returning characters such as Fennec Shand and Asajj Ventress in the Star Wars saga, leaving The Bad Batch's final run with many unanswered questions.

The appearance of the midi-chlorins in Omega's Blood is one of the most intriguing enigmas preceding the impending episode. The production of a clone that is sensitive to the Force is a prerequisite for Project Necromancer, as revealed in the season 3 premiere.

A shot from the Trailer (Image via Darth Vader, Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3)

On Mount Tantiss, Hemlock has conducted experiments on Kaminoan clones to identify one that, when coerced, will administer Midi-chlorin injections.

To date, only Omega has proven to be a viable example. While all Star Wars fans despise midi-chlorins, their use as a means of achieving force sensitivity is the most straightforward to comprehend.

The magnitude of the force potential rises as the M-count increases. Anakin Skywalker surpassed Yoda and Palpatine in the Midi-Chlorian count. Omega's ability to manifest Force powers may be contingent upon the Midi-chlorins in her system; however, this may not materialize in the forthcoming episode.

