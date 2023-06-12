Stars on Mars season 1 episode 2 release date, air time and plot

Stars on Mars, Fox’s upcoming reality competition show, is set to return with a brand new episode this week. In episode 2, the crew will be tasked with the mission of choosing a new base commander. Along with other events, Tom Schwartz from Vanderpump Rules will be shown in the forthcoming episode discussing Scandoval, the legendary cheating scandal that stunned the entire reality TV industry and fans alike.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Just as they were settling into life on the red planet, the remaining celebrities must figure out how to replenish their water supply."

Tune in on Monday, June 12, at 8 pm ET to watch episode 2 of Stars on Mars on Fox.

Marshawn and Ronda throw hands in the upcoming episode of Stars on Mars season 1

In Stars on Mars season 1, episode 2, titled Water Crisis, the contestants of the new reality show will have to choose a new base commander. As per the promo clip uploaded to social media, the cast appears relaxed and settled down as they assemble to learn of the new message from mission control. A few seconds later, they hear a siren, which indicates that they need to gather around as they are about to receive a brand-new set of instructions.

The message states:

"Attention all crew, it is time to choose a new base commander. The new base commander will be in charge of the entire Hab and its crew for the next 48 hours."

As the announcement comes to an end, without discussing it with the rest of the cast, Super Bowl Champion Marshawn announces that he’s “gonna make this simple” as he walks into the sitting area. While the contestants wonder if he means that he wants to wrestle, the answer is quickly answered.

Modern Family star Ariel Winter says in a confessional:

"Marshawn has offered to wrestle for the position. He wasn’t really like up for discussion for it."

Ronda Rousey, who was working out at the time the siren went on, is up for the challenge. While other Stars on Mars cast members wonder if they’re serious, Porsha openly states that she’s backing up Ronda, a professional wrestler and an Olympic medalist.

Tom Schwartz shows his delight at seeing Marshawn Lynch versus Ronda Rousey for free on the show when he sees the two throwing hands.

"This should be on Pay-per-view," he adds.

In addition to selecting a new base commander, the contenders must figure out how to replenish their water supply.

What happened previously on the show

In the season premiere of Stars on Mars, which aired on Monday, June 5, 2023, the cast participated in mandatory tasks that would make life on the red planet possible. This included tracking their rations, caring for plants in the indoor greenhouse, and exercising to keep their muscles strong with different gravitational pulls.

The episode further included a mini-challenge during which Lance Armstrong and Ronda Rousey had to rescue Natasha Leggero from a space pod. During the elimination challenge, the celebrities had to find pieces of a communication tower in order to reassemble it in the middle of a dust storm.

While three celebrities found themselves at the bottom, Adam Rippon, Tom Schwartz, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse, the latter was eliminated from the show.

Watch the upcoming episode of Stars on Mars on Fox on Monday, June 12 at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes