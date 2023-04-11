"Stay away from her": Fans tear into Nick Cannon after singer reveals desire to have his 13th child with Taylor Swift 

American television host Nick Cannon welcomed his 12th child in December 2022. However, the TV personality has claimed that he surely wants more kids. In a recent conversation with Howard Stern, Nick Cannon expressed his willingness to keep having kids, until the “right woman” comes his way.

When Stern specifically pitched Taylor Swift to the TV personality, Cannon said:

“Absolutely, I’m in. Let’s go. That’s the one!”

He also compared Taylor Swift’s dating life with his, saying:

“Me and Taylor’s numbers are very similar when we’re talking about being in these streets, so I think she would relate to me very well.”

However, Nick’s statement and willingness to have kids with Taylor Swift did not sit too well with the netizens, as social media users slammed the TV personality soon after the clip of the interview did rounds on the internet. Asking him to leave the singer alone, a few social media users commented:

Social media users bashed Nick for commenting on Taylor Swift, and claiming that he wants kids with her. (Image via Twitter)

Nick’s statement came after news broke about Taylor Swift breaking up with her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn.

Nick Cannon faces backlash over comments about having kids with Taylor Swift

TV personality Nick Cannon has sparked controversy with his recent comments about having children with Taylor Swift. During a recent interview, Cannon joked about his "Spidey senses" tingling after hearing about Swift's split and expressed his desire to have a baby with the pop star, saying that it would be "amazing."

However, his remarks have not gone down well with many social media users, who have criticized him for his insensitive and inappropriate comments about Swift.

JJK(Satoru Gojo) @superregieee



ME:Making himself relevant because 13 is Taylor's favorite and lucky number? Ew. 🥴 Nick Cannon wants to have his 13th child with Taylor Swift.ME:Making himself relevant because 13 is Taylor's favorite and lucky number? Ew. 🥴 @NickCannon Get the hell away from taylor. Nick Cannon wants to have his 13th child with Taylor Swift.ME:Making himself relevant because 13 is Taylor's favorite and lucky number? Ew. 🥴😂 @NickCannon Get the hell away from taylor. https://t.co/2I9FXPBi3Y

godMUVA @rashellestagram omg why did nick cannon just threaten taylor swift like that???? like i’m scared omg why did nick cannon just threaten taylor swift like that???? like i’m scared

venus | TOH SPOILERS @kisses4eda nick cannon needs to leave Taylor swift alone and schedule a neutering nick cannon needs to leave Taylor swift alone and schedule a neutering https://t.co/xVjjoruTxd

y- -iamtheREALvegasMURPH @RealMurphdog916 Taylor Swift: “Nick (Cannon) how many babies do you have again?”



Nick Cannon: Taylor Swift: “Nick (Cannon) how many babies do you have again?”Nick Cannon: https://t.co/SETUlEIMoI

e ☆ @lwtcultleader nick cannon saying he wants to have his 13th child with taylor swift was NOT on my 2023 bingo card nick cannon saying he wants to have his 13th child with taylor swift was NOT on my 2023 bingo card https://t.co/yDr25qasHv

joe @Strongambush886 Nick cannon when he sees that Taylor swift is single Nick cannon when he sees that Taylor swift is single https://t.co/oqToDrCUKT

Bobreddit889 @bobreddit889 Swifties showing up to nick cannon's house when they learn he wants to have a kid with Taylor swift Swifties showing up to nick cannon's house when they learn he wants to have a kid with Taylor swift https://t.co/mxKJSudBdS

Nick Cannon, who is known for his work as a TV personality and comedian, has quite a large family, with a total of 12 children from six different women. In 2022 alone, Cannon welcomed five children, including Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole, Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell, Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby de la Rosa, and Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott.

Nick is also the father to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares a son, Golden “Sagon,” and a daughter, Powerful Queen, with Brittany, and twins, Zion and Zillion, with Abby. On the other hand, he also had a 5-month-old son, Zen, with Alyssa, who passed away in December 2021 due to a brain tumor.

With such a large and expanding family, Cannon has been in the spotlight for his unconventional approach to fatherhood, and his recent comments about having children with Taylor Swift have only added to the controversy surrounding his personal life.

