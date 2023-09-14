Stone Island’s “ Ghost Pieces” collection: Everything we know so far

Stone Island have come up with their newest spring collection named 'Ghost Pieces,' which is receiving rave reviews from enthusiasts. The collection features two colorways - beige and navy blue, in the Stone Island silhouette.

The collection comprises humongous pieces and parkas, track pants, and jackets, just to name a few. Depending upon the material and designs, the price range begins from $540 which extends up to $2522.

Massimo Osti, a fashion designer, founded Stone Island in 1982 at Ravarino, a municipality in northern Italy. This European brand has been a street staple for more than 40 years, all thanks to its founder Osti.

Osti is not merely a designer, he has mastered the technical aspects of the fabrics and experimented with them to build better clothing for the harsh weather. His thermo-sensitive sweater became one of Stone Island's greatest creations.

Stone Island's 'Ghost Collection' gets a mixture of fabric with multi-styling options in monochromatic hues

The very name of the collection gives a eerie vibe. Howeverm it would seem contradictory if one lays their eyes on the 'Ghost Pieces' collection. The designers wanted a camouflage look and according to them, the monochromatic shades could create the perfect disguised look.

Unlike the spooky documentation, the sole motto of the collection was to bring camouflage decoration that can align with the ghost theme. Keeping the beige and navy blue color palate on, the collection brings masterful pieces of clothing.

Description of the collection on Stone Island's website states,

Ghost pieces, entirely monochromatic, inject the “ton sur ton” philosophy into Autumn Winter_’023 ‘024, with the introduction of the new bark shade, in addition to the classic neutral palette: blue, black, and dark grey. The Stone Island badge has been created in a special monochromatic version to blend with the garment.

The knitwear pays homage to the archive by reintroducing the particular basket stitch: knits in 7-gauge Geelong wool. Sweatshirts in cotton wool fleece with oversized fit.

The collection is identified with numbers instead of any name for the pieces. The sweatshirt comes with a purely woolen silhouette with a reverse stocking stitch and a thick ribbed collar. With the simplistic aesthetics, this shirt has a cuff on the left sleeve in the same shade where the branding is etched using the camouflage technique.

Another outstanding piece is the half-zipped sweatshirt with fleece material. The valet collar and the cuff on the left hand are some of the eye-catching parts where the sleek yoke on the back creates the lining. Not just the design but its engineering is outstanding as well. The eyelets near the sleeves help to breathe.

The collection is filled with some masterpieces and its 'O-Ventile' pants enrich the compilation further. This UK-based Ventile is a cotton staple and is used in clothing pieces which protect the body during harsh weather due to its swelling properties and hand stitching.

The puffed-up pants are adorned with two back pockets with flap closures. The cargo pant evolves its junky vibe with the two slanting hand pockets and another two flap closure pockets etched diagonally.

One can find the simple elegance in the puffed-up O-Ventile vest with the patch pocket vertically etched. The silhouette has the infusion of thermo-taped seams for extra warmth and it is certified by RDS (Responsible Down Standard).

One can now find the Stone Island 'Ghost Pieces' collection on the website and the price range starts from $540.