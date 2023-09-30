"Stop demonizing people who are wealthy": Internet defends Chris Hemsworth after video of daughter flying first class come under fire

Chris Hemsworth, the Marvel actor, recently posted a video of his daughter, India Rose Hemsworth, watching Thor: Ragnarok while comfortably reclining on a flatbed first-class seat aboard an Emirates flight.

The Instagram video was shared online on September 25, 2023, and has since sparked a debate among fans online, many of whom seemed offended. This, however, prompted others to come to the actor's defense. User @krassenstein reposted Hemsworth's video, noting that people need to "stop demonizing" those who are wealthy, adding that "if I was making $76 million per movie I would be flying my kids all over the world first class."

Chris Hemsworth's fans defend his latest video

Chris Hemsworth and his daughter, India, went on a trip to Iceland this week and he documented a few short snippets of the adventure on his Instagram on September 28, 2023. However, a video posted three days before, on September 25, is what caught the attention of a lot of fans.

In the short clip, India Rose Hemsworth is seen watching the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Thor: Ragnarok, while while tucked into her reclined first-class seat. Chris Hemsworth played Norse God Thor in the movie.

After filming his daughter for a few seconds, the actor then panned the camera to himself and winked to show his appreciation.

The video had the Wookiefoot song, Happy to Be Here playing in the background. It was shared on Chris Hemsworth's official Instagram account with the caption:

"I swear it was her choice #familyloyalty."

The picture sparked mixed reactions online. One fan sarcastically commented the following under the video:

"May she never know the inhumane conditions and human misery of present-day economy class."

After Chris Hemsworth earned significant backlash for allegedly flaunting his privilege online in the latest video, many fans defended him.

The comments section under the post was filled with people explaining the possible reasoning behind the Hemsworths flying first class. A few netizens ignored the entire debate and focused on the father-daughter duo's movie time.

Other posts shared by the actor about his children

Chris Hemsworth had previously posted two photos, seven weeks ago, showing a birthday card drawn by his daughter India, with the caption, "Maybe my favorite birthday card yet." Hemsworth has also posted about his children on other occasions.

Another post shared by the Marvel actor showed one of his sons performing a stunt on a dirt bike. The 9-year-old asked his uncle, Liam Hemsworth, in the middle of the trick to "move out of the way."

Hemsworth talked about his kids in an interview with People in 2017. He said that he did not want his children to take life for granted:

"I want them to have a great appreciation for everything. I grew up with very little money, but my parents were my absolute heroes. They were respectful, kind human beings and operated in a way that was constantly inspiring and nurturing and kind."

Chris Hemsworth shares three children with his wife, Elsa Pataky - India Rose, 11, as well as twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 9.