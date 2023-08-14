Strange Planet episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more 

Strange Planet episode 4, eagerly anticipated by fans worldwide, is set to light up screens on August 16, 2023, at 9:00 pm Pacific Time (PT). Originating from the imaginative world of Nathan W. Pyle’s webcomic, this animated sci-fi comedy uniquely mirrors human customs and emotions through the lens of delightful blue beings.

Despite living on a different planet, these endearing aliens offer a whimsical mirror to our world, revealing the many oddities of human behaviors and habits.

With the show’s fourth episode right around the corner, enthusiasts are on the edge of their seats, eager to dive deeper into the quirks and adventures of this "strange" universe.

Strange Planet episode 4 release time for different time zones

The highly anticipated fourth episode of Strange Planet, aptly titled The Big Wet, is set to make its debut on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Fans can expect the show to continue its trend of releasing fresh episodes every Wednesday evening. To ensure you're ready when the episode drops, here's a handy list of global release times:

Pacific Time (PT) : 9:00 p.m.

: 9:00 p.m. Central Time (CT) : 11:00 p.m.

: 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) : 12:00 a.m. (Midnight)

: 12:00 a.m. (Midnight) United Kingdom (GMT) : 4:00 a.m.

: 4:00 a.m. Central Europe (CET): 6:00 a.m.

Each episode, including Strange Planet episode 4, runs for an engaging 25 minutes. Ensure you adjust your watches and calendars to immerse yourself in every delightful moment without delay.

Where to stream Strange Planet episode 4

If you're looking to dive into the humorous world of Strange Planet, you can catch all episodes, including the upcoming fourth one, exclusively on Apple TV+. An active subscription to Apple TV+ is required to watch.

What happens in the show?

Strange Planet offers a ten-episode journey, taking viewers through its blue-skinned inhabitants' intriguing and whimsical lives. The narrative sets off in the confines of an airplane, introducing us to beings playfully dubbed "comfort supervisors," responsible for ensuring the passengers' utmost ease and well-being.

The plot thickens when one of these supervisors receives an unexpected promotion. This twist leads to a cascade of entertaining events, notably a spontaneous performance by the “Four Sensations” band to calm frayed nerves amidst turbulent skies.

As the episodes progress, viewers are further immersed into the beings’ world, exploring their relationships, facing comedic challenges, and navigating through unique scenarios, such as managing a misbehaving pet or the celestial spectacle of the “double shadow day.”

What to expect from Strange Planet episode 4

Episode 4, titled The Big Wet, is set to be a captivating watch, especially for those who've been closely following the series.

In this episode, the emotional journey between a life giver and their offspring takes center stage, exploring the highs and lows of their relationship.

Their interactions promise to give viewers a deep insight into the ties that bind families, even when strained. Parallelly, fans of the character 'Careful Now' are in for a treat as we follow their adventures during the Free Jitter Liquid Day.

While this day promises merriment, Careful Now encounters unexpected challenges, adding a layer of drama and suspense to the episode.

The mishaps this beloved character faces will showcase the resilience and adaptability required to navigate life's unpredictable twists and turns.

Through these engaging storylines, the episode will highlight the resilience and strength characters muster in the face of unexpected hurdles.

Strange Planet episode 4 drops on August 16, 2023, so it's a date to save!