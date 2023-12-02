Styx and Foreigner Tour 2024: Presale, tickets, dates, venues and more

Styx and Foreigner Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from June 11, 2024, to August 28, 2024, in venues across the United States and Canada. The tour, titled Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour, was announced via a post on the bands' Instagram on December 1, 2023:

The tour, which will also feature guest performances by John Waite, is part of the larger farewell tour announced by Foreigner back in 2022. Live Nation presale for the tour will be available from December 6, 2023, at 10 am local time and can be accessed via Live Nation with the code Crew.

General tickets will ve be available from December 8, 2023, at 10 local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Styx and Foreigner Tour 2024 dates

Foreigner announced its final tour on November 13, 2022. The tour ran its 2023 edition from July 7, 2023, to September 3, 2023, ending with a show at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Now the band is collaborating with the Styx and special guest John Waite to extend the tour to 2024 with a new name and more performances. In a general press release for the tour, Foreigner guitarist Mick Jones stated:

“I am very much looking forward to the band being back on the road with our old friends, STYX. Our ‘Soundtrack of Summer’ tour ten years ago was a blockbuster, and our tour album was a Billboard chart success. It’ll be a great time had by all. As an added bonus, John Waite will accompany us on the journey, adding his #1 hits to a special night of Classic Rock."

Meanwhile, Styx guitarist and founder James “JY” Young stated:

“We’re very excited to be sharing the concert stage with Foreigner and John Waite in the summer of 2024. We have previously toured with Foreigner and the result was both bands kicked ass and had a great time doing it. Looking forward to seeing everybody this summer!”

The full list of dates and venues for the Styx and Foreigner Tour 2024 is given below:

June 11, 2024 – Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena

June 12, 2024 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio at Blossom Music Center

June 14, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage

June 15, 2024 – Clarkston, Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 18, 2024 – Maryland Heights, Missouri at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL

June 19, 2024 – Rogers, Arkansas at Walmart AMP

June 21, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion

June 22, 2024 – Woodlands, Texas at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 25, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

June 26, 2024 – West Valley City, Utah at USANA Amphitheatre

June 28, 2024 – Anaheim, California at Honda Center

June 29, 2024 – Concord, California at Toyota Pavilion at Concord

June 30, 2024 – Bend, Oregon at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

July 12, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Ascend Amphitheater

July 13, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion

July 15, 2024 – Charleston, South Carolina at Credit One Stadium

July 17, 2024 – Alpharetta, Goergia at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 19, 2024 – West Palm Beach, Florida at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 20, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 23, 2024 – Holmdel, New Jersey at PNC Bank Arts Center

July 24, 2024 – Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live

July 26, 2024 – Noblesville, Indiana at Ruoff Music Center

July 28, 2024 – Camden, New Jersey at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 30, 2024 – Saratoga Springs, New York at Broadview Stage at SPAC

July 31, 2024 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania at The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 2, 2024 – Mansfield, Massachusetts at Xfinity Center

August 3, 2024 – Bangor, Maine at Maine Savings Amphitheater

August 4, 2024 – Gifford, New Hampshire at Bank New Hampshire Pavilion

August 16, 2024 – Orange Beach, Alabama at The Wharf Amphitheater

August 17, 2024 – Huntsville, Alabama at Orion Amphitheater

August 20, 2024 – Virginia Beach, Virginia at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

August 21, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 23, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Riverbend Music Center

August 24, 2024 – Tinley Park, Illinois at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 26, 2024 – Omaha, Nebraska at CHI Health Center Omaha

August 28, 2024 – Sioux Falls, South Dakota at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Foreigner is best known for their fourth studio album, aptly named 4, which was released on July 3, 1981. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.