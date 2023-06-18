Summer House MV episode 7 release date, air time, and plot

Summer House MV episode 7, titled It Ain't All Rose, will air on Bravo on Sunday, June 18 at 9 pm ET. The episode will be uploaded on the Peacock streaming application one day after the television premiere. Fans can also watch the series on Roku TV and on Sling.

The episode will feature the aftermath of Shanice's unapologetic behavior as she constantly exposes herself in front of the men. Bria and Shanice might fight again for the same reason after Shanice got into a hot tub with Bria's boyfriend completely na*ed. It is unclear if the housemates will vote out Shanice for her rude behavior.

What to expect from Summer House MV episode 7?

The episode description reads,

"Alex is put in the hot seat; Preston lightens the mood; Jasmine and Silas experience newlywed woes; Summer and Alex's connection grows."

This week on Summer House MV, Jasmine and Silas will get into a very big fight over the simple topic of the latter's shirt not being pressed. Jasmine mentions in a promo that Silas' mentality is a turn off and threatens to open the door so that others can hear their ridiculous fight. Meanwhile, Summer and Alex will find their connection to be growing, while the latter shows off his "Magic Mike" moves in front of everyone.

The cast will be seen partying together as Preston tries to lighten the mood after such intense arguments. Jordan cries after being pressured to form a connection in the house. She says that she is done being s*xualized by the men and feels like she is being surrounded by wolves.

Recap of Summer House MV episode 6

Bravo's description of the episode, titled Na*ed Ambition, reads,

"Jordan comes to a decision about where she stands with Amir; Shanice makes her triumphant return to the house, but her unapologetic attitude causes problems with Bria."

Last week on Summer House MV, Bria was shocked to find Shanice n*ked in a hot tub with her boyfriend. She created a scene in front of everyone, and Bria even yelled at Simon for not walking away. Shanice, however, said that she was just trying to enjoy her vacation. Later on, she refused to wear a top and came out like that in the balcony when everyone was eating.

Preston and Silas got into a disagreement when the latter created a whole scene after Bria's dog Milos po**ed on the carpet. Preston felt that it was not a big issue and that he could have just told Bria to clean it up, which she did later on. Shanice revealed that her ex-boyfriend made up some lies about her stalking him and posted them on social media.

The post went viral and she received death threats every day for three weeks. Her potential love interest Alex read about the same lies and believed them, so he refused to date her any longer. Jordan got frustrated when she heard the boys talking about who will date whom in the house, when she had made it clear that she was not going to hook up with anyone on the vacation.

Summer House MV airs on Bravo every Sunday at 9 pm ET. The show features young black professionals enjoying their summer by partying in the legendary vacation spot Martha's Vineyard.

